Weird West is very comfortable with its exploration of dark fantasy mixed into its wild west setting. Players find zombies as much as they encounter bandits and cutthroats, like in the Fighting Pit.

More importantly, players get to experience this world across multiple characters and that too, on a horse. Each of these characters has their own backstory and unique abilities.

Each has their own journey, so when one ends, the other picks up where they left off. And what’s interesting is that those characters aren’t gone for good: they’re recruitable. Here’s every playable character in Weird West and their unique abilities.

Weird West: Every playable character and their unique abilities

1) Jane Bell, the Bounty Hunter

Jane Bell typifies what many imagine in their heads when they think of the wild west. She’s an ex-bounty hunter who, after the kidnapping of her husband and the death of her son, brandishes her old weapons and comes out of retirement. Jane Bell is essentially the John Wick of Weird West. The abilities at her disposal:

Roundhouse Kick : Kick attacks deal extra damage and increased knockback.

: Kick attacks deal extra damage and increased knockback. Shrapnel Mine : The Bounty Hunter sets an explosive trap.

: The Bounty Hunter sets an explosive trap. Charm : Convince enemies to fight for Jane Bell. They’re friendly for the duration.

: Convince enemies to fight for Jane Bell. They’re friendly for the duration. Quick Thinker: The Bounty Hunter moves at normal speed, while everyone else slows down.

2) The Pigman

The Pigman’s identity is a mystery to the player and the Pigman himself in Weird West. He was cursed to be part man and part pig by a witch. That’s the how, but the why of the matter is unknown to the Pigman. His journey unfolds to find the truth. Here’s what the Pigman can do:

Putrid Cloud : Produce a cloud of poison on Pigman’s location. Also leaves behind poisonous puddles.

: Produce a cloud of poison on Pigman’s location. Also leaves behind poisonous puddles. Rubber Skin : The Pigman’s skin reflects bullets and will ricochet back.

: The Pigman’s skin reflects bullets and will ricochet back. Unstoppable Charge : Charge in a single direction, stunning enemies that the Pigman comes in contact with.

: Charge in a single direction, stunning enemies that the Pigman comes in contact with. Shockwave : An AoE stun.

: An AoE stun. Feed On Corpses: Heal yourself by feeding on corpses.

3) The Protector

A member of the Lost Fire Nation tribe and native to the lands, the Protector’s journey deals with the spiritual as well as colonizers. The Protector is the one who stands between the two to find balance. His abilities include:

Cousin Bear : Summons a spirit beat.

: Summons a spirit beat. Western Wind : Summons a mobile tornado. Will take on the element of environment.

: Summons a mobile tornado. Will take on the element of environment. Surefooted : The Protector’s footsteps are silent and movement speed is increased by 25%.

: The Protector’s footsteps are silent and movement speed is increased by 25%. Thunderbird Strike: Summons a lighting bolt on the Protector’s location. Deals AoE damage.

4) Desidério Ríos, the Werewolf

In Weird West, Desidério Ríos has the ability to shapeshift into a werewolf. Does she become the chosen one like the Absolutionists want her to be or should she leave that behind? Her journey explores her powers and purpose. The Werewolf has six unique skills:

Inun’s Strength : An AoE aura that boosts defense. Also affects enemies.

: An AoE aura that boosts defense. Also affects enemies. Inun’s Healing : An AoE aura that heals. Also affects enemies.

: An AoE aura that heals. Also affects enemies. Yeb’s Fire : An AoE aura that deals fire damage. Also affects the player.

: An AoE aura that deals fire damage. Also affects the player. Yeb’s Invisibility : An AoE aura that turns you and others invisible.

: An AoE aura that turns you and others invisible. Shapeshift : Turn into a werewolf.

: Turn into a werewolf. Feed On Corpses: Heal yourself by feeding on corpses.

5) Constance, the Oneirist

The Oneirist, Constance is her name, plays with the idea of future-sight in Weird West. As a member of the Oneirist coven, she has a direct line to the Dreaming Trees. By tapping into their powers, she can know the future. Here are her abilities:

Summon Wisps : Summons a trio of wisps. Deals lightning damage.

: Summons a trio of wisps. Deals lightning damage. Astral Projection : A clone of the Oneirist appears and distracts enemies.

: A clone of the Oneirist appears and distracts enemies. Spirit Ward : An ethereal shield that absorbs damage and converts it to healing.

: An ethereal shield that absorbs damage and converts it to healing. Shift: Teleports the Oneirist. Upon reappearing, enemies take AoE damage on contact.

While each character in Weird West has a unique set of skills, some are arguably better than others, so check out their best starting abilities.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul