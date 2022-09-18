10 newly launched games in September that are a must-play 

Although 2022 is drawing to a close, some AAA video games are still scheduled for this year to accommodate the recent delays, with titles such as Hogwarts Legacy being postponed to 2023.

Understandably, some may be unhappy with the year considering the complete expected slate of games that would compliment the major hits fans did get in the manner of Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.

As there have been further industry-wide delays, the fall and winter 2022 roster is still rather full, with titles like God of War: Ragnarök, the eagerly anticipated Bayonetta 3, the ninth iteration of Pokémon, and others available on all key platforms.

10 September 2022 games that every player should try

1) Ooblets

Go on a journey with your little cute ooblets as companions. (Image via Glumberland)

Release Date: September 1, 2022

Platform(s): Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Ooblets' entire premise is about gathering creatures, and it has finally left Early Access. On the same day, it was also released for the Nintendo Switch. This game has loads of materials and animals to collect.

Anyone who played Ooblets during their Early Access time on a PC or Xbox knows that it's a genuinely cute game. You portray a youthful wanderer who settles down on a little island where animals called Ooblets reside in the adventure.

These creatures can be gathered and put into dance competitions, or you can just travel to the area looking for goodies.

2) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Play as Dio and many other unlockable characters. (Image via CyberConnect2)

Release Date: September 1, 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

To honor the JoJo franchise's resurgence in popularity, anime fighter JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R was re-released on contemporary systems. The original games released mostly went unnoticed in Western nations in 2013, most likely because the franchise hadn't yet gained its committed foreign fanbase.

The games, launched in September 2022 featured some brand-new elements, and it has finally received justice.

The release is essentially a remaster, but according to CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco, it also features new voice recordings from the anime's voice actors, and changes to the battle pace and style. There's optimism that this re-release will energize returning players while also attracting a whole new generation of JoJo enthusiasts.

3) The Last of Us Part I

Joel and Ellie go on a survival adventure to defeat the clickers. (Image via Naughty Dog)

Release Date: September 2, 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Windows PC

The Last of Us Part I, a remake of the PS3 blockbuster, launched in early September. It's understandable that newcomers might want to witness this epic games story for themselves on cutting-edge hardware, even though many will wonder why the franchise is being given a second remaster when The Last of Us Remastered is available on the PS5.

The whole games story revolves around a guy known as Joel who must lead a little girl, Ellie, through a that is wilderness overrun with zombies or clickers, and bring her to a group of researchers.

By this point, the majority of fans will already be acquainted with the plot. As you'd anticipate, the journey is fraught with peril - as well as passionate (and heartbreaking) moments. If you haven't played the game yet, this is your chance.

4) Disney Dreamlight Valley

A whole new realm of exciting opportunities and a chance to bring all your favourite Disney characters to life. (Image via Gameloft)

Release Date: September 6, 2022 (Early Access)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, iOS

The life simulation principles of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which are modeled after Disney's magical world, were made available to gamers in open beta on PC and consoles earlier in September.

This video games genre will have you playing as someone relocated to Dreamlight Valley, a mysterious location plagued by a condition called the Forgetfulness. This event drives Disney residents in the region to flee, and it's your mission to find them and assist them in restoring their power.

The crossover title has a hint of Kingdom Hearts, with a dash of Animal Crossing for good measure. It's largely a life simulation, but it also has action-adventure elements, with players tasked with going on journeys and saving their beloved Disney and Pixar characters.

5) Steelrising

A Soulslike type of video game with a dash of French twist (Image via Spiders)

Release Date: September 8, 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Steelrising has mostly gone unnoticed, yet it should be at the top of our list of newly launched games for September. Playing Aegis, an elegant mechanical warrior with a variety of weapons at her disposal, in this medieval fantasy adventure is fun (literally).

The games whole premise appears to merge features from previous Assassin's Creed (exploration, traversal) and Dark Souls (difficult fighting) games, to something like a Victorian-era fantasy that glistens with originality.

It looks like an amazingly lovely frolic, with plenty of nasty battles, dirty exploration, and steampunk surprises. Similar to Assassin's Creed, this alternate past will include historical figures and let you take flight as a deadly mechanical warrior trying to alter the course of history.

6) Splatoon 3

A simple point-and-shoot video game to defeat enemy octopi. (Image via Nintendo Entertainment System)

Release Date: September 9, 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Splatoon 3 is a great game to sink your teeth into. If you appreciate frenetic competition or are simply sprinting and firing your way across colorful stages, the title will most likely make your month worthwhile.

Although the third installation of the long-running franchise features more weaponry and items than its predecessors, the action is still largely similar.

Splatoon 3 also includes a single-player story option that allows you to assume the position of Agent 3 as they battle groups of the Octarians. It should be a ton of fun with a number of settings and possibilities for everyone. This iteration is a must-play for September's most newly launched games list.

7) XIII

A manga-style artwork has made it a visually appealing video game. (Image via PlayMagic)

Release Date: September 13, 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Based on the long-running French comic book of the same name, XIII is a cel-shaded FPS game. Its style obviously pays homage to its comic book heritage, with legible sound effects and comic-book-style panels that appear while you're playing.

The name of the game, XIII, or "Thirteen," is also the moniker of the protagonist you'll play as, however there's some doubt regarding your character's identity.

At the beginning of the game, you find yourself unconscious on a beach with a gunshot wound. As it progresses, you'll start to puzzle together your background, which is, to put it mildly, fascinating. You possess the image of the man who is allegedly responsible for the sniper rifle assassination of the president.

You begin the game with no items and will immediately discover a throwing knife that may be used to obtain a pistol, which can then be used to obtain an assault weapon. Along with these weapons, you'll come across a sniper rifle, an assault weapon with a different grenade launcher mounted, an SMG, explosives, stun grenades, and so forth.

Even short bursts from the guns aren't terribly accurate, but the game prefers them to outrageously inaccurate fully automatic fire. XIII has both online multiplayer and the opportunity to play versus AI, albeit the AI systems aren't particularly challenging. To play online, the game offers a built-in server browser.

This includes modes like Deathmatch, TDM, Capture the Banner, and Disruption, a class-based team match in which one side is tasked with protecting a series of waypoints while the other is in charge of blowing them up. When you can locate a server that is active, the multiplayer is unquestionably functional.

However, the maps, most of which are taken from the story mode narrative, aren't particularly interesting.

8) Wayward Strand

Heartfelt story filled with curiosity and a floating hospital up in the clouds (Image via GhostPattern)

Release Date: September 15, 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

September marks the official month for Wayward Strand's release on PCs and consoles, bringing its hospitable, family-friendly sentiments to everyone. You play a young journalist investigating an elderly hospital on a floating island in this adventure game that has pastel-colored graphics.

Many of them have secrets and stories to tell, and protagonist Casey's journalistic intellect aids in unraveling these multi-layered tales.

It's wonderful to see Wayward Strand delving into these more complex issues because aging is a subject that's frequently brought up in games and more general pop culture. Keep a look out for more titles like this from GhostPattern.

9) Metal: Hellsinger

If death, destruction and Chaos is what you love then this is a title you should consider playing (Image via The Outsiders)

Release Date: September 15, 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC.

Metal: Hellsinger is really the perfect game if you enjoy your doom with a dash of musical splendor. Intense rhythm mechanics are used in this first-person shooter, with each movement and gunshot boomeranging to a punishing beat.

You play The Unknown, a demon newly brought into existence in real time by Australian game creator Anna Brandberg, who is charged with battling through the dark depths of hell while being directed by a thumping metal soundtrack.

The game's experience and gameplay appears to be an utter blast, and it should rightfully reign supreme in September.

10) Return to Monkey Island

Being stranded on an island full of monkeys has never been unadventurous. (Image via Terrible Toybox)

Release Date: September 19, 2022

Platform(s): Windows PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Since its announcement, Return to Monkey Island's visual esthetic has garnered the most attention. It's obvious from one glance at the game that it aims for a completely different visual esthetic than what fans of the series may be accustomed to.

Return to Monkey Island is undoubtedly going to bring back a number of the most cherished and memorable characters from the series, given its narrative structure. Guybrush Threepwood, the series' protagonist, returns, as does zombie antagonist LeChuck. Guybrush will obviously not be alone, and his customary companion Elaine Marley will accompany him once again. Murray, the Demonic Speaking Skull is even making a comeback, and one of its most famous quotes says:

You may call me Murray! I am a powerful demonic force! I'm the harbinger of your doom, and the forces of darkness will applaude me as I stride through the gates of hell, carrying your head on a pike!

Even better, all of these parts will be repeated by their original actors.Return to Monkey Island is a typical point-and-click adventure game, which should give you an idea of what to anticipate from the gameplay.

Writing and story are the center and heart of the experience, but when it comes to playing the game, you can anticipate spending most of your time gathering stuff and keeping track of your inventory, working out puzzles, conversing with characters, and making dialog choices.

It does make various adjustments and enhancements to its predecessors' gameplay. This includes a redesigned user interface, certain quality-of-life enhancements (such as the inventories now employing a drag-and-drop mechanism), responsive dialog trees, context-sensitive actions, and other features.

