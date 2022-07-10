All upcoming PS4 and PS5 Games of July 2022 - Lost Epic, Stray, Acadegeddon, and more

PlayStation recently unveiled a revamped PlayStation Plus service for the PS4 and PS5 and is already bringing day 1 titles to the service this month.

While PlayStation fans are eagerly God of War Ragnarok to release on their PS4 and PS5, it is still a few months away. Meanwhile, there are quite a few games to keep the players engaged. The new PlayStation Plus brings a massive library to the PS4 and PS5, and that library is expected to grow even more, as indicated by recent leaks.

For July 2022, PlayStation Plus is bringing two day 1 titles for players to jump into, Acadegeddon and Stray. With that said, here's a look at the upcoming games for PS4 and PS5 this month.

PS4 and PS5 Games releasing in July 2022

F1 22 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st July Parasite Pack (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 1st July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 1st July Instant Sports All-Stars (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 4th July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 4th July Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 5th July

(PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 5th July Acadegeddon (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th July Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 7th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 7th July Eternal Hope (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th July Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 8th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 8th July Escape Academy (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th July The Twilight Zone VR (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 14th July

(PSVR, Meta Quest) - 14th July DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) -15th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) -15th July Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 19th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 19th July Stray (PC, PlayStation 5) - 19th July

(PC, PlayStation 5) - 19th July DreadOut 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 20th July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 20th July Danganrompa S: Ultimate Simmer Camp (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July Hell Pie (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July Moss: Book II (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 21st July

PlayStation @PlayStation Fling yourself over to PS Blog to learn all about Sea of Stars, a retro-inspired JRPG blending nostalgia with modern design sensibilities:

Post Void (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July Wayward Strand (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 21st July

(PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 21st July Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 22nd July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 22nd July Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 26th July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 26th July Train Valley: Console Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 27th July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 27th July Life Makeover (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android) - 28th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android) - 28th July Lost Epic (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 28th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 28th July Anonymous;Code (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 28th July

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 28th July The Sims 4: High School Years DLC (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July Digimon Survive (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 29th July

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 29th July RimWorld (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th July

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th July Severed Steel (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022 The Crew 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022

(PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022 Trifox (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022

It should be noted that the release dates of PS4 and PS5 games are subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. Some games might be delayed from their initial July 2022 release date to a future date.

