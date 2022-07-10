Create
Notifications

All upcoming PS4 and PS5 Games of July 2022 - Lost Epic, Stray, Acadegeddon, and more

PlayStation fans have a lot of games coming to PS4 and PS5 before Ragnar&ouml;k (Image via Sportskeeda)
PlayStation fans have a lot of games coming to PS4 and PS5 before Ragnarök (Image via Sportskeeda)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 10, 2022 09:02 PM IST

PlayStation recently unveiled a revamped PlayStation Plus service for the PS4 and PS5 and is already bringing day 1 titles to the service this month.

While PlayStation fans are eagerly God of War Ragnarok to release on their PS4 and PS5, it is still a few months away. Meanwhile, there are quite a few games to keep the players engaged. The new PlayStation Plus brings a massive library to the PS4 and PS5, and that library is expected to grow even more, as indicated by recent leaks.

For July 2022, PlayStation Plus is bringing two day 1 titles for players to jump into, Acadegeddon and Stray. With that said, here's a look at the upcoming games for PS4 and PS5 this month.

youtube-cover

PS4 and PS5 Games releasing in July 2022

  • F1 22 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st July
  • Parasite Pack (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 1st July
  • Instant Sports All-Stars (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 4th July
  • Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 5th July
  • Acadegeddon (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th July
  • Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 7th July
  • Eternal Hope (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th July
  • Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 8th July
  • Escape Academy (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th July
  • The Twilight Zone VR (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 14th July
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) -15th July
  • Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 19th July
  • Stray (PC, PlayStation 5) - 19th July
  • DreadOut 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 20th July
  • Danganrompa S: Ultimate Simmer Camp (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
  • Hell Pie (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
  • Moss: Book II (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 21st July
Fling yourself over to PS Blog to learn all about Sea of Stars, a retro-inspired JRPG blending nostalgia with modern design sensibilities: play.st/3uwlXf3 https://t.co/ZE1Q5hg1Lg
Also Read Article Continues below
  • Post Void (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
  • River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
  • Wayward Strand (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
  • Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 21st July
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 22nd July
  • Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 26th July
  • Train Valley: Console Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 27th July
  • Life Makeover (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android) - 28th July
  • Lost Epic (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 28th July
  • Anonymous;Code (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 28th July
  • The Sims 4: High School Years DLC (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July
  • Digimon Survive (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 29th July
  • RimWorld (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th July
  • Severed Steel (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022
  • The Crew 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022
  • Trifox (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022

It should be noted that the release dates of PS4 and PS5 games are subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. Some games might be delayed from their initial July 2022 release date to a future date.

Edited by R. Elahi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...