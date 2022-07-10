All upcoming PS4 and PS5 Games of July 2022 - Lost Epic, Stray, Acadegeddon, and more

PlayStation recently unveiled a revamped PlayStation Plus service for the PS4 and PS5 and is already bringing day 1 titles to the service this month.
While PlayStation fans are eagerly God of War Ragnarok to release on their PS4 and PS5, it is still a few months away. Meanwhile, there are quite a few games to keep the players engaged. The new PlayStation Plus brings a massive library to the PS4 and PS5, and that library is expected to grow even more, as indicated by recent leaks.
For July 2022, PlayStation Plus is bringing two day 1 titles for players to jump into, Acadegeddon and Stray. With that said, here's a look at the upcoming games for PS4 and PS5 this month.
PS4 and PS5 Games releasing in July 2022
- F1 22 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st July
- Parasite Pack (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 1st July
- Instant Sports All-Stars (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 4th July
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 5th July
- Acadegeddon (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th July
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 7th July
- Eternal Hope (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th July
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 8th July
- Escape Academy (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th July
- The Twilight Zone VR (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 14th July
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) -15th July
- Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 19th July
- Stray (PC, PlayStation 5) - 19th July
- DreadOut 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 20th July
- Danganrompa S: Ultimate Simmer Camp (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- Hell Pie (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- Moss: Book II (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 21st July
- Post Void (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- Wayward Strand (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 21st July
- Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 22nd July
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 26th July
- Train Valley: Console Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 27th July
- Life Makeover (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android) - 28th July
- Lost Epic (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 28th July
- Anonymous;Code (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 28th July
- The Sims 4: High School Years DLC (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July
- Digimon Survive (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 29th July
- RimWorld (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th July
- Severed Steel (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022
- The Crew 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022
- Trifox (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022
It should be noted that the release dates of PS4 and PS5 games are subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. Some games might be delayed from their initial July 2022 release date to a future date.