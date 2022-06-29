Top 5 games releasing in July 2022

July 2022 features a number of big and small video game releases across all genres and platforms. From long-awaited remakes and hotly anticipated sequels to unique new releases, there's something to look forward to for every gamer.

Huge releases like Overwatch 2, Gotham Knight, and Modern Warfare II are all holding off until October. July's selection is a bit more esoteric and unusual, spanning a wide variety of interesting titles. The summer games drought is largely a thing of the past, with all of the unique premieres coming next month.

Note: As these games have not yet been released, quality does not factor into this list, which is a subjective look at the overall hype. The list is laid out in order of release date.

The most unique and exciting games in July 2022

1) F1 22

EA SPORTS F1 @Formula1game



- the new era has arrived



Pre-order the Champions Edition for 3-days early access x.ea.com/73876 Take your seat and feel the thrill. #F122game - the new era has arrivedPre-order the Champions Edition for 3-days early access Take your seat and feel the thrill. #F122game - the new era has arrived 🏁Pre-order the Champions Edition for 3-days early access 👉 x.ea.com/73876 https://t.co/lwBxhBPuTK

Set to release on July 1, F1 22 is the hotly anticipated sequel to one of the best-received racing games of the modern day. The new adaptive AI ensures that computer racers are skilled challengers.

New car models and physics engines make the racing aspect even more reactive. EA's newest racing entry is set to be a dramatic leap forward in lifelike simulator games.

2) Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Bandai Namco US @BandaiNamcoUS



This remaster will come with many new gameplay elements! #KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series will release digitally on PS4/ PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam on 7/8!This remaster will come with many new gameplay elements! #KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series will release digitally on PS4/ PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam on 7/8! This remaster will come with many new gameplay elements! https://t.co/CZtpmBwgAa

Remasters are huge right now, and some of the biggest games fit the mold. The venerable Klonoa series hasn't hit the store shelves since the 2008 remake of the 1997 original. This re-release features the first two games of the franchise, packed with new updates and elements.

Most notably, players can enjoy the original Klonoa in co-op for the first time. This HD remake is sure to delight fans and newcomers when it drops worldwide on July 8.

3) Stray

Annapurna Interactive @A_i



ICYMI, Stray will also be available for free for PS Plus Extra members! Pre-orders for Stray are now available on @Steam with a 10% discount // bit.ly/StraySteamPreo… ICYMI, Stray will also be available for free for PS Plus Extra members! Pre-orders for Stray are now available on @Steam with a 10% discount // bit.ly/StraySteamPreo…ICYMI, Stray will also be available for free for PS Plus Extra members! 😺 https://t.co/mTUS8MHEln

When it was first announced at Sony's 2020 Future of Gaming event, Stray raised a lot of questions. Little is known about this unique open-world puzzle game, but the art style and enigmatic protagonist piqued everyone's interest.

Stray comes to PlayStation and PC from newcomers BlueTwelve Studios and Annapurna Interactive. On July 19, players can take the role of a cat and try to make their way home.

4) Digimon Survive

The iconic Digimon franchise has a devoted fanbase that eagerly awaits the latest entry. Unfortunately, Digimon Survive has been delayed numerous times, before landing on its current July 29 release date.

Due to the prolonged wait, fans are on the edge of their seats to see the next chapter in the long-running series. This tactical RPG with visual novel elements will be a huge hit amongst its fanbase.

5) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Xenoblade franchise is intensely controversial. Fans defend it as the best of the JRPG lot, while detractors write it off as fanservice-laden garbage. Either way, Nintendo is pushing for its release on July 29.

The third game in this hugely popular Nintendo JRPG franchise brings back its massive open world and active combat. Fans of the franchise are thrilled to see yet another entry in this growing series. Amongst its core demographics, this is the biggest game of next month.

