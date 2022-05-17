Xenoblade Chronicles 3 leaks put the pre-order window for the Special Edition right after the next Nintendo Direct

More Xenoblade Chronicles 3 leaks seem to have surfaced that suggest the pre-order period for the Special Edition of the upcoming title will be right after the next Nintendo Direct.

It was previously revealed by Nintendo that the release of the Special or Collector’s edition of the game (which will have the base game and other amazing collectibles) would be shifted back all the way to the Autumn of 2022.

The new leaks, which seem to have been taken from a 4chan post, suggest that the pre-order period for the premium version of the game will be after the upcoming Nintendo event.

It’s highly likely that the show will provide an extensive reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will include more insights into gameplay, the characters, as well as the core narrative that the title will revolve around.

Note: Leaks and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

Xenoblade Universe "R-Alpha" @XenobladeRAlpha So here we have a quite painful, even though expected, news: the Collector Edition is not going to be delivered on launch. At least in Europe. This screen is from Nintendo UK site, but it's the same in the other nations.

While Xenoblade Chronicles 3 itself is set to have its official release on July 29, 2022, the Special Edition has been pushed back. Its pre-order date is speculated to be after the next Nintendo Direct.

While the exact date of the event is yet to be confirmed, fans are expecting it to be sometime next month before the launch of the title.

When talking about the supposed 4Chan leak, the Redditor who posted the information stated that (sic):

“1 for 1 copy and paste of the post: ‘I work at a company that’s ‘shipping contractors’ for Nintendo or whatever it is. I don’t know the extent of their relations but my manager who I hooked on to the first Xenoblade told me that the game store a few blocks from us (in Mexico at least) would be getting the copies of the game two weeks early (technically 15 days early but it's the same thing)

They continued:

The company (not us directly) would be told how many copies they are expected to be distributed to different places after the next news presentation, as that was when special edition pre-orders would be opened.”

However, the Redditor also warned fans to take this bit of information with a grain of salt, as 4Chan is cited to be its source, which is not exactly a reliable place to get leaked information from.

While it is speculation, it’s quite plausible that the pre-order period of the games will indeed go live after the next Direct, and the community is not taking the leak as an impossibility.

