One Piece, Dragon Quest, Digimon, and other shows return with new episodes after Toei Hack

After nearly six weeks of reruns following the Toei hack, One Piece, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Digimon Ghost Game, and other anime are returning next week with new episodes. The official websites of each anime have notified their viewers that new episodes will start airing next week.

Each show will still air a recap episode this Saturday. However, there is no new information on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film.

On March 11, Toei Animation Studio announced that an unknown third party had accessed the company’s network without any authorization. As a result, parts of the company's systems were shut down, affecting the broadcast schedules for the One Piece, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Delicious Party Precure, and Digimon Ghost Game anime, as well as the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film.

Toei Animation is currently investigating the matter, but no new leads have surfaced yet. All of these shows were forced to do reruns until the matter was partially resolved.

The shows return next week

On Wednesday, April 6, the official Twitter account for the One Piece anime announced that One Piece Episode 1014 will be broadcast on Sunday, April 17. 1014 has been one of the most anticipated episodes in the show’s recent history. For the past six weeks, One Piece has been airing recap episodes and will broadcast a "Wano Country Best Selection" recap this Sunday, April 10.

According to the official website, Episode 73 of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will air on Saturday, April 16. TV Tokyo has not aired any new episodes of Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai since March 5, and it will broadcast a rerun of Episode 72 on Saturday, April 9.

Episode 22 of Digimon Ghost Game will be broadcast on Sunday, April 17. The third ending theme song will also start with this episode. The show has also been re-broadcasting previous episodes, and will still air Episode 13 on April 10. Delicious Party Precure will return with Episode 6 on Sunday, April 17. Similarly, Episode 5 of the show will still be rebroadcast on April 10.

No news regarding Dragon Ball Super film

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie New Key Visual Revealed.



The movie is scheduled for April 22nd, 2022. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie New Key Visual Revealed.The movie is scheduled for April 22nd, 2022. https://t.co/Ux2vmbU2M1

Unfortunately, no such new information is available for the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film was slated for an April 22 release in Japan before the Toei Animation hack. It has since been delayed indefinitely and neither the company nor the franchise has mentioned a revised release date yet.

