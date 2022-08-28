How to make art posts in Splatoon 3

Creating and sharing artwork is a fan-favorite mechanic from the Splatoon franchise that is also available in Splatoon 3. There's nothing stopping players from making art posts as soon as they jump into the experience since no special objectives need to be completed, and the feature does not need to be unlocked.

Art posts act as message boards that appear over the player when they're in a matchmaking lobby. Here's how to make them.

Here's how to create art posts in Splatoon 3

A general art post can be created at any time. During Splatfest, however, players will need to select a team. This can be either Rock, Paper, or Scissors. Subsequently, a Splatfest art post can be created and given priority over the general post.

Whether Splatfest is live in Splatoon 3 or not, the process of creating an art post for everyone to see is the same. Here is how to go about it:

Access the red mailbox across the gear stores in the home world.

Interact with the mailbox and select to create an art post, whether for general use or specifically for Splatfest.

Press A to begin drawing a design.

Use the B button to erase any mistakes that are made.

Pressing L and R changes the size of the current drawing tool being used.

The X button can be employed to zoom in on the post for more precise drawing.

Using ZL will completely undo the most recent segment; ZR will redo it and put it back in place.

Pressing the left joystick will clear the entire board.

The Y button will rotate the drawing board.

Once the art post is complete, use the Minus button on the Switch to save and exit the drawing screen.

Before they leave, players will be given the opportunity to share the art post to a social media channel if one is linked to the Nintendo Switch account.

When a player approaches another gamer in Splatoon 3, the art post they created will appear above their head. Moreover, others may even see their art post tagged on walls around the world as graffiti.

Drawing can be done with the Nintendo Switch in docked or handheld form. The first form allows players to use the joysticks to guide their drawing tool and create the post.

In handheld form, players are able to use a stylus or their finger to draw directly on the device's touch screen. This opens up the possibility for very detailed art posts in Splatoon 3.

Players should be aware that only one art post can be live at a time. They have the freedom to go back to the mailbox and edit or completely start over with one whenever they feel like it.

If a gamer has an inappropriate drawing as their art post, simply approach them, interact with that player, and choose to report them. Fill out the report form and send it over to Nintendo for review.

