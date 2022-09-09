Steelrising Alchemy Build guide: The best weapons and stats for early game

Steelrising is finally live, and Spiders’ fresh take on the souls-like formula allows players to experiment with their build path and make their playstyle as versatile and unique as possible.

Perhaps the most impressive build that players can go for is the Alchemy Build, which allows them to adopt an unconventional playstyle and make the most of the Alchemical Afflictions.

GOG.COM @GOGcom



In a city that burns and bleeds as it swarms with deadly automatons, you are the Revolution's only hope...



Steelrising is out NOW on GOG bit.ly/3cRAc8Z | @Nacon @PlaySteelrising @spidersgames The king must be stopped!In a city that burns and bleeds as it swarms with deadly automatons, you are the Revolution's only hope...Steelrising is out NOW on GOG The king must be stopped! 👑In a city that burns and bleeds as it swarms with deadly automatons, you are the Revolution's only hope...Steelrising is out NOW on GOG ➡️ bit.ly/3cRAc8Z | @Nacon @PlaySteelrising @spidersgames https://t.co/nTMaVGNYKC

It’s the most difficult build to master in Steelrising, and those who are new to the souls-like genre are advised to steer clear of it. It tests their knowledge of the various elements and mechanics of the game. However, it accurately exploits the enemy's weaknesses to simplify combat.

What makes the style significantly more difficult is the lack of physical damage, reliance on elemental afflictions, and charging elemental powers before it’s capable of effectively taking out enemies.

The Alchemy Build in Steelrising is rather hard to master, however, it’s incredibly versatile and fun to use. Today’s guide will therefore go over some of the weapons and stats that players should invest in for the Alchemy Build.

Steelrising early game Alchemy Build guide

As mentioned, Alchemy is the most difficult mechanic to master in Steelrising, as the lack of damage forces players to rely on a playstyle where they will need to constantly use an attack to charge the elemental powers before it gets the elemental buff.

Weapons and Class

For the Alchemy Build, players will be required to select the Alchemist class when starting the game. While the stock weapon, the Glass Batons, might come in handy during the initial hours, one will find a lot more use from the Sodier’s Gribeauval Halberd, which synergizes even more with the Alchemy build.

The Halberd, along with the Charleville 1789 Shield Musket, will form the best combo for the early stages of Steel Rising. Furthermore, players will have a much easier time piloting and learning the various nuances of the Alchemy Build.

These weapons are ideal for the Alchemist, and players will not be required to swap them out for an alternative throughout the game. Furthermore, they can even help deal with all the toughest encounters.

The shield on the musket provides great defensive options, while the Halbert allows players to maintain a fair bit of distance between themselves and the enemy.

However, if one is looking for a replacement for the Alchemist Build, then the Fire Chain will be the best substitute for the Gribeauval Halberd. However, this will mainly depend on the player’s preference and playstyle.

Stats

When it comes to stats for the Alchemy Build, Steelrising players will need to prioritize Power, Engineering, and Elemental Alchemy. Aegis will use ammunition or Alchemical Capsules when going down this route, hence Engineering and Elemental Alchemy will come in handy here.

As the Gribeauval Halberd will be the primary weapon of choice, maxing the Power stat will also be important. It will add onto the DPS and allow one to easily take enemies down.

Engineering will allow Aegis to not only enhance armor, but also have a loot multiplier. The latter will allow her to stock up on Alchemical Capsules and grenades.

Elemental Alchemy, on the other hand, will enhance the player's elemental attacks in Steelrising, and boost their resistance.

Armor

When it comes to armor, players will need options that will allow them to maximize defense and allow for HP enhancements. The Alchemist doesn't come with much resistance, hence, they will be required to up the Survivability as well as the Endurance meter.

However, for trousers, the Muscadin Culottes, which players will come across in Les Invalides, are the ideal fit.

These trousers will randomly produce Alchemical Capsules for Aegis, which is one of the best armor that players can take till the endgame. This means that Aegis won't have to solely rely on enemy drops for the ammunition.

Module Slots

Modules that enhance Elemental damage will be the best bet for the Alchemist build in Steel Rising’s early game. Ones like the Lasting Affliction are ideal as they will increase the buff duration.

Avarice will also be important as it will extrapolate more anime from enemies, which players can use to buy Capsules and grenades. Longevity will provide more HP while Efficient Ventilation will increase Aegis’ overall mobility.

Alternate Weapons and Modules

As mentioned, alternate weapons include Fire Chain, however, players might want to stick to the Halberd.

For the modules, Steelrising fans can look to swap Longevity with a more Alchemical module like the Ice Catalyst. This will, however, make her more of a glass-canon, but with lesser Sustain, Aegis will be able to deal more damage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul