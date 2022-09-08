Steelrising build guide: Best modules for each class

There are four classes in Steelrising, each with its own strengths, weaknesses, and ideal weapon style. While each of the classes varies in overall usefulness, they all have ideal stat builds for players seeking to maximize efficiency. While each player may have their own ideas on what they want to do, these will be the stats players will ultimately want to focus on.

While weapon choices may vary, stats are a different matter entirely. Stat modules augment Aegis’ and alter the way certain things work in-game. Here are the various Stat modules players will want for their various in-game classes in Steelrising.

What are the ideal stats for each Steelrising class?

1) Bodyguard (Power build)

Playing a Bodyguard in Steelrising is for players who want to be in the thick of combat. High armor, high damage, and knocking enemies around constantly is the name of the game. Bodyguards are going to deal lots of damage and typically use pretty heavy weapons. The Body of Work is going to be ideal.

Regarding class stats, players will want to focus on Power, Durability, and Engineering. Listed below are some ideal module picks when it comes to a Bodyguard:

Resistance Mods: Choose one that helps counter the element of a particular level. This changes often

Choose one that helps counter the element of a particular level. This changes often Fight or Flight Module: Increases Physical Damage and Impact when Aegis is at low health

Increases Physical Damage and Impact when Aegis is at low health Destruction Module: Increases Physical Damage

Increases Physical Damage Ventilation Module: Reduces the internal frost damage from rapid cooling

The Ventilation Module is quite important here. As a character that often uses big, heavy strikes, they will need to use rapid cooling often.

2) Soldier (Power)

While Bodyguard and Soldier are both Power-based builds in Steelrising, they do differ in playstyle. Soldiers are more well-rounded characters with solid health and Endurance. They can also wield heavier, big-damage weapons like Bodyguards.

The Soldier’s stat priority is different, though. They want Power, Vigor, Engineering/Durability/Alchemy, and Agility. However, Aegis’ Soldier Modules will likely be fairly similar:

Destruction Module: Increases Physical Damage

Increases Physical Damage Endurance Module: Increases Endurance

Increases Endurance Fight or Flight: When Aegis is at low health, increases Physical Damage and Impact

When Aegis is at low health, increases Physical Damage and Impact Defense Module: This varies depending on the player. Armor, Elemental Resistance, Health, whatever players lack for the upcoming fight

Soldiers deal great damage but also run through Endurance quickly, so the first two are a must-have for the class. Having more Endurance means dealing more damage, and when stacked with the Destruction Module, it just amps up their combat ability even more.

3) Dancer (Agility)

Dancer is likely the best class in all of Steelrising, thanks to its quick strikes and solid damage. This class is for the Soulslike player that enjoys performing perfect dodge rolls and striking efficiently.

Dancers' ability to chain attacks together is second-to-none. When it comes to their stat focus, players should consider Vigor and Agility, with some thought given to Endurance as well.

Charging Module: Increases Physical Damage caused by fully charged attacks

Increases Physical Damage caused by fully charged attacks Resistance Modules: This will vary depending on the elemental attacks foes bring to each stage

This will vary depending on the elemental attacks foes bring to each stage Longevity Module: Increases Health

Increases Health Swiftness Module: Increases Immobilization generation by dodge and spring attacks

Increases Immobilization generation by dodge and spring attacks Grade III Destruction Module: Increases Physical Damage

The best part of agility weapons, particularly the Nemesis Claws, is that they can afflict Immobilize. Equipping Modules like Charging Module will enhance this effect. This will allow her to live longer, strike harder, and Immobilize faster.

4) Alchemist (Agility)

Alchemist is the closest Steelrising comes to having a magical class. They wield powerful alchemical weapons that can induce a number of status effects based on the elements.

It’s probably the most challenging class to master, but it can be quite satisfying to figure out. Players should note that it also uses a great deal of Alchemical Capsules before walking this particular path.

As far as its stat priority, Engineering, Power/Agility, and Endurance are probably going to be key. Engineering is what their damage is going to scale the best off of, making it a must-have.

Affliction Module: Increases the duration of Alchemical Afflictions

Increases the duration of Alchemical Afflictions Catalyst Modules: Increases the damage of a particular elemental type - pick the one that will be most useful

Increases the damage of a particular elemental type - pick the one that will be most useful Resistance Modules: This will vary depending on the situation

This will vary depending on the situation Endurance Module: Increases Endurance

Alchemical Afflictions are the elemental status effects that Alchemists can deal out in Steelrising. Making these last longer is incredibly useful. Catalyst Modules will also vary depending on the weapon/element a player is using.

While a player can pick whatever Modules they wish in Steelrising, these are likely to be the most important ones and are the keys to success in the violent alternate telling of the French Revolution.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi