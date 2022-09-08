Steelrising beginners guide: How to choose the best starting class

Steelrising is finally live, and developers, Spiders, have successfully looked to introduce a fresh new take on the Soulslike genre with this RPG.

Players play as the clockwork automaton Aegis who is out to stop the murderous machines in the world who stop at nothing in their death march, killing everyone in their way, even soldiers.

Like any Soulslike title, the combat in Steelrising is quite demanding and enemies hit pretty hard, allowing players little room for error. Hence, to maximize their effectiveness in combat, players are advised to pick a starting class for Aegis that fits their playstyle the best.

There is no universal “best starting class” in Steelrising, and the choice that players go for will have more to do with how well it synergizes and complements their approach to the enemies in the game.

There are four starting classes in Steelrising at the moment, and today’s article will go over each of them, and talk about the playstyle which fit them the best.

Picking the best starting class in Steelrising

1) Bodyguard

Players who like to get up close and personal will have a much easier time picking the Bodyguard class for Aegis when starting the game. The playstyle prefers close-quarter combat, which deals a significant amount of physical damage and can withstand taking more damage as well due to higher health and defensive stats.

The movesets might not be too versatile for the Bodyguard, but it perfectly fits those who do not like dodging but would rather trade blows with the enemy. It’s one of the easier classes to pilot in Steelrising.

Class stat bonuses:

Durability +3: Has higher health and balance than other starting classes.

Has higher health and balance than other starting classes. Engineering +2: Provides more armor, loot finding chances, and Alchemical Afflictions effectiveness.

Weapons used:

Body of Work: Aegis will use a big mallet that has a slow wind-up, but deals an incredible amount of damage.

Aegis will use a big mallet that has a slow wind-up, but deals an incredible amount of damage. Shield: For the Bodyguard, the special move will be Shield, which allows Aegis to block enemy attacks.

For the Bodyguard, the special move will be Shield, which allows Aegis to block enemy attacks. Base damage number: 74.

Consumable:

Petrification Grenade. The projectile temporarily immobilizes an enemy upon impact.

2) Soldier

The Soldier is the more balanced class that players will be able to opt into for Aegis when starting Steelrising. She boasts average health but has strong endurance, and the ability to wield heavy weapons that deal a significant amount of damage.

While the physical damage might not be equal to what the Bodyguard is capable of bringing to the table, the Soldier offers a more balanced playstyle with ranged attack options. This starting class is a bit more versatile with its approach to the game.

Class stat bonuses:

Power +3: Allows Aegis to deal increased physical damage and more chances to stagger enemies.

Allows Aegis to deal increased physical damage and more chances to stagger enemies. Vigour +2: Increased endurance and critical damage when an enemy is inflicted with an Alchemical Affliction.

Weapons used:

Gribeauval Halberd: From the start, Steelrising players will have access to a heavy Halberd with the Soldier class. The weapon has good reach and respectable damage numbers

From the start, Steelrising players will have access to a heavy Halberd with the Soldier class. The weapon has good reach and respectable damage numbers Ranged Attack: Ranged attack is the special move that the Soldier class comes with, it will allow Aegis to fire shots at a distance to deal additional damage.

Ranged attack is the special move that the Soldier class comes with, it will allow Aegis to fire shots at a distance to deal additional damage. Base physical damage: 64.

Consumable:

Explosive Grenade: Throws a projectile that explodes on impact, dealing a significant amount of damage to enemies. It will even stagger them for a brief period of time.

3) Dancer

The Dancer class is for those who like to attack fast and dodge enemy strikes at the right moment. They are the more nimble of the classes that players will be able to opt for in Steelrising.

Dancer will have more endurance than the other classes as well, with the ability to chain attacks, dodge, as well as parry enemies to deal additional damage to them. Agility is what the Dancer offers, and it will be the perfect fit for those players who love mobility in their Soulslike titles.

Class stat bonuses:

Agility +3: With more Agility, Aegis will have additional immobilization and physical damage.

With more Agility, Aegis will have additional immobilization and physical damage. Vigour +2: Aegis will have increased endurance and critical damage on enemies when they are afflicted with an Alchemical Affliction

Weapons used:

Armored Fans: Deals average physical damage, however, the weapons are incredibly swift and deal fast damage in quick succession.

Deals average physical damage, however, the weapons are incredibly swift and deal fast damage in quick succession. Block: The special move allows Aegis to extend the fan and block incoming damage. When timed at the right time, it will parry enemy attacks.

The special move allows Aegis to extend the fan and block incoming damage. When timed at the right time, it will parry enemy attacks. Base physical damage: 52.

Consumable:

Flame Grenade: Flame Grenade will allow Aegis to throw a projectile that will explode when it hits an enemy, will deal damage, and have a chance to ignite the enemy to deal sustained fire damage over time.

4) Alchemist

While Steelrising doesn’t straight up have a mage class, the RPG compensates for it with the Alchemist. Hence, those who are looking to go for a more magic-oriented option in the game can pick up this class.

This starting class goes incredibly well with alchemical weapons that can freeze, electrocute, or even ignite enemies in the game. These are called Afflictions, and the Alchemist is capable of exploiting these status debuffs the most in the game.

The class offers an alternate playstyle that players can try out if they are feeling confident with Steelrising. It is a bit hard to wield and is not advised for those who are new to the Soulslike genre.

Class stat bonuses:

Elemental Alchemy +3: This will allow Aegis to deal with increased alchemical damage as well as resistances.

This will allow Aegis to deal with increased alchemical damage as well as resistances. Engineering +2: Increases armor, the effectiveness of Alchemical Afflictions, and chance of finding loot.

Weapons used:

Glass-core Batons: Aegis will wield dual light weapons, which deal low physical damage. However, when infused with Frost, it’s capable of dealing a significant amount of Alchemical damage.

Aegis will wield dual light weapons, which deal low physical damage. However, when infused with Frost, it’s capable of dealing a significant amount of Alchemical damage. Invocation of Ice : This special move will quote the weapons in frost.

: This special move will quote the weapons in frost. Base physical damage: 45.

Consumable:

Alchemical Resistance Vial: On impact, the projectile will neutralize the alchemical attacks of enemies, while reducing their damage output as well.

Each starting class in Steelrising plays out differently, and the one that players opt for will depend on what fits their playstyle the best.

