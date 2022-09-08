Steelrising Agility Build guide: The best weapons and stats for the early game

Spiders’ Steelrising allows players to make the most of Aegis’s abilities as they pilot the clockwork automaton through the streets of revolutionary France, defeating machines as she goes along.

As the Souls-like formula inspires the RPG, the experience in the early game can be daunting for many players, especially if they are looking to opt into the Dancer as the starting class.

The Dancer allows players to go for the Agility Build in Steelrising, where the playstyle will focus mainly on attack combos, dodging, and parrying enemies. It’s a considerably harder style to pull off than the Power Build but offers a lot more speed, versatility, and approach to the various encounters in the game.

This guide will go over some of the best weapons and stats that Steelrising players should invest in regarding the Agility Build and the Modules to upgrade.

Steelrising early game Agility Build guide

The Agility Build in Steelrising is all about positioning, as players must constantly dodge enemy attacks while weaving in combos when it's their turn to attack. That attack turn comes when either Aegis gets a jump on the enemy or has successfully immobilized them for a brief period, allowing her to deal a decisive blow.

Weapons and class

For the Agility Build, one of the best weapons that players can opt into early in Steelrising is the Armoured Fans. This is the Dancer class’ starting weapon, which is why when it comes to making the perfect agile automaton, this subclass will be what players should opt into when starting the game.

After the Armored Fans, players will get a chance to get their hands on the Nemesis Claws right before they leave Saint Cloud, which is another versatile pick for the class.

However, it’s important to note here that, like any souls-like game, all weapons are viable in Steelrising and can carry them to the end. So it’s up to the players whether they want to go for the Armored Fan or the Nemesis Claw as the weapon of choice.

As a secondary weapon, players can opt for the Charleville 1789 l Shield Musket, which can be found on the Saint Cloud, that will be able to compliment the Nemesis Claws rather well.

Stats

The Dancer class is a bit of a glass cannon that can make quick work of enemies with its powerful combos but is also quite vulnerable regarding its innate defensive stats.

They take a lot of damage compared to the Soldier and the Bodyguard, which is why some of the key stats that players should put points in first would be Agility, Vigour, and Engineering.

Agility will significantly improve the raw damage that Aegis can do in Steelrising, while Vigour will increase her health, with Engineering giving her armor a bit of a boost and increasing her survivability.

That added defense can help make some of the more difficult encounters in the game considerably more manageable.

Armor

For the Agility build, Attack is the best form of defense. Hence, instead of making Aegis a walking tank, it’s better to slot her with armor that seeks to give her better elemental resistance.

Once that is accomplished, she will have ample room in her inventory to house utility items like grenades and Endurance vials. This will allow her to maximize her damage during an encounter and make the most of her fast combos and crit modifiers.

Endurance vials will allow her unlimited Endurance for a brief period, which is a fantastic tool, especially with the Dancer’s movesets.

Module slots

When it comes to Modules, players be required to opt into enhancements that improve their Endurance and Immobilization potential. Hence, Endurance modules are something that Steelrising players will need to look out for early on in the game.

In addition, immobilization modules will allow players to stun the enemy more frequently, giving them more room to get in some free damage.

Efficient Ventilation is another excellent module for the Agility build, as it helps regain lost Endurance meters, which, in turn, allows players to keep the pressure up on enemies.

Alternate weapon loadouts and modules

With alternate weapons, there are quite a few that Steelrising players can opt into to make their approach to the game a bit more versatile. Nemesis Fans are one. However, the Franklin Claws will be the best fit for a more aggressive playstyle as it comes with a Counter, and Aegis can pair it with a Lightning element edge.

Frost Fans are also something that players can look into for more Alchemical Afflictions.

Alternate modules will include the Lasting Affliction modules, as Alchemy and Agility weapons can be swapped rather well. They will allow players to use the elementally-infused weapons more easily.

