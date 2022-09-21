Return to Monkey Island guide: How to obtain an Eyepatch to get past the Quartermaster on LeChuck’s Ship

Developer Digital’s latest Point and Click Adventure game, Return to Monkey Island, is finally live, with players around the world having fun solving some of the most creative puzzles that the game has to offer.

The puzzle-solving aspect can be slightly difficult for those who have not played games of this genre previously, and players may likely find themselves stuck in certain parts of the story progression.

One such difficult area comes early on in the game’s narrative when players will have to find a way to set sail for Monkey Island by boarding LeChuck’s Ship. However, the Quartermaster will prevent them from doing so without a disguise.

This disguise will be an eyepatch that players have to obtain in order to progress further in the narrative, and today’s guide will address how one can obtain the eyepatch and successfully disguise themselves in Return to Monkey Island.

Obtaining the Eyepatch to create a successful disguise in Return to Monkey Island

The Quartermaster will be gate-blocking the player’s entry onto LeChuck’s ship, because of which they will not be able to make their way to Monkey Island and continue the narrative in Return to Monkey Island. Without a disguise, the Quartermaster will recognize the player character as their portrait will be drawn on the blacklist that LeChuck gave her.

Therefore, Return to Monkey Island players will be required to fool her with a disguise, and to be able to successfully do so, they will need to obtain the Eyepatch from the Museum in the Forest.

To get your hands on the patch, you will first be required to:

Make your way to the Museum, and ask about the history of the patch before heading into the Storeroom of the Museum. Here, you will find Parrot Crackers, which are required, and then, you must find two magnifiers to read the serial number of the lock beyond which the Eyepatch is located.

You will now be required to make your way inside Wally’s Shop to obtain one of the magnifiers placed on his table. The second magnifier can be obtained from the same spot. All you have to do is come back to the shop later and find a second magnifier on the table.

After obtaining both the magnifiers, you must go back to the Museum and note down the code with the help of the magnifiers. After making your way to the Locksmith’s Shop on High Street, you will need to provide him with the serial code of the lock, along with the Parrot Crackers. In return, you will obtain the key along with the Crackers.

Returning to the Museum once again, you will need to feed Crackers to the parrot, and then use the key on the lock to get the Eyepatch. The Eyepatch once had dark magic, which is now long gone.

If you take it to Corina (Voodoo Lady), she will instruct you to obtain the 'Bite of a Thousand Needles', with which she will be able to charge up its lost magic.

To get the Bite of a Thousand Needles, you will need to head into the Dark Forest, where you will spot a mysterious plant on the left side near the entrance. Using a knife, you will be able to get a sample of the Carnivorous Plant, which Corina will use to charge up the Magic in the patch.

Once the above mentioned steps are complete, Return to Monkey Island players will be able to use the Eyepatch to turn into a zombie, allowing them to walk by the Quartermaster without being recognized. Players will soon be on their way to Monkey Island on LeChuck’s ship.

