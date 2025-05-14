Revenge of the Savage Planet review - A wild interplanetary ride of insanity

Revenge of the Savage Planet boasts an all-new space-faring adventure hot on the heels of 2020's underrated Journey to the Savage Planet. Fans of the prequel will be delighted to navigate this zany, cartoonish take on the greed of capitalism in a future dominated by megacorporations, similar to the older title. Aside from a handful of changes, this is a bigger, shinier version of the original.

But does Revenge of the Savage Planet manage to stand on its own two feet as a modern 3D Metroidvania adventure game? Let's find out.

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a delightfully goofy, if somewhat flawed, journey through uncharted territory

Survive a world of wonder and danger in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

The game stars an unnamed protagonist from the Alta InterGlobal megacorp, who must find their way back home after being stranded on a strange planet. Starting on the first habitat of Stellaris Prime, players will navigate four varied and vibrant planets as they navigate harsh challenges and contend with unique wildlife.

Like the original game, the plot here is fairly unserious and a satirical take on corporate extremism, which the game pokes fun at every turn, particularly with the obnoxious advertisements about useless inventions. I wasn't particularly enamored by this premise, especially since the humor was too on-the-nose for me, but your mileage will vary.

The humor in Revenge of the Savage Planet won't be for everyone (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

In short, there are three story threads to be wrapped up:

Find all missing tools and build a ship to return home.

Help a disgruntled employee take revenge against Alta.

Help a mysterious new "friend" with their predicament.

The hero will be armed with a blaster pistol (which can overheat before cooling down) to attack hostile aliens and a double jump for evasion and platforming, before subsequently finding new gadgets to help with progression and exploration. The key among these is the scanner, used to scan everything in the surroundings, whose entries are added to the codex. Other equipment includes a Whip that also doubles as a grapple, a Power Hose to spray fluids on foes, and more.

Of course, none of these will come easily. Similar to Journey to the Savage Planet, players must collect resources scattered around each planet in the form of minerals (trace amounts of which also drop from defeated foes). These can then be invested to unlock new upgrades and tools in a non-linear fashion, and can be easily tracked by pressing the Survey button to ping nearby resources.

The map is crucial for tracking down every last collectible (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

There are collectibles scattered around the world, like Orange Goo to upgrade health and stamina, Printer Slurry to unlock upgrades, Supply Crates with new tech, and more, including cosmetic suit pieces and suit colors. In fact, Revenge of the Savage Planet bombards players with so many different objectives it can become overwhelming at times.

One quest will see players track down hidden selfie spots around planets, while another will see the protagonist test a mass-manufactured synthetic food product on the local wildlife, the latter of which parodies capitalism's ruthless take on animal testing. That said, the game does have its downtimes, especially back at the base, which can be decorated with pointless decorations bought using tickets from crates scattered across planets.

Players who want to see it all must track down all upgrades, as backtracking to previously inaccessible areas with a new tool in hand is expected here, in typical Metroidvania fashion.

It's a wild, wild world

Each world hides different secrets in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

More than the main protagonists themselves, it is the varied planets of Revenge of the Planet that are the stars of the show. From the forests of Stellaris Prime and vast deserts of Xephyr, to the snowy tundras of Zenethian Rift and the savannahs of Quasadron IX, each is densely packed on every level, from visual to gameplay, and even foes, from harmless critters to brutish beasts.

Players will bounce across organic platforms, dive and explore underwater caverns, and more. There is an optional fifth "planet" which ties into one of the plot threads, and only completists who are adamant about scouring every nook and cranny will be up to the task of facing what's on board. Back to the key planets, each houses a distinct variety of fauna and flora, as well as different challenges.

Utilizing upgrades obtained from past planets is key to maximizing the fruits of exploration, and as such, the journey is as important as the destination. Each alien lifeform has unique ways of being tackled, like breaking the shell of a bottle before being able to hurt it. So, players must often be on their toes, and coming across something new never stops being delightful.

Is it a friend or foe? Scan everything to know more (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

The minute interactions elevate exploration. For example, most alien lifeforms burst into a pool of green blood when killed, which is slippery to walk across. Similarly, there are other fluids that can have different effects, like slowing the player down. Alternately, different elemental combinations and tricks are fun to figure out, like igniting oil-drenched foes with a fiery plant.

The Whip can also be used to capture smaller or stunned foes, which aids in further research for progression. This does make combat more interesting occasionally because at its core, it is a fairly dull affair - here onward is where the flaws of Revenge of the Savage Planet start to become evident.

Not a graceful fall

While not bad, the combat is the least fun aspect of Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

All things considered, the pistol is a fairly rudimentary weapon. While new upgrades can allow it to fire faster, do more damage, have a charged shot, and a quick reload, it does get repetitive, and the brief pause between charged shots easily leaves players vulnerable. The hitboxes for enemy attacks can also be weird at times, so it is best to finish off foes before they can get close, which is not possible in occasional combat challenge scenarios.

Players will also see themselves returning to base just to progress the story, such as watching videos on the TV or reading emails to start new quests. The same is true of certain combat or exploration challenges that can be tricky to pull off. This puts a dent in the pacing of exploration, which is a bummer because exploring every nook and cranny of the delightfully bizarre planets is the name of the game here.

Graphics, performance, and sound

Revenge of the Savage Planet boasts striking visuals at every turn (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Revenge of the Savage Planet is a crisp-looking game amplified by its colorful aesthetics. No complaints here. There were minor technical issues, however, like the buggy map markers and an instance where my character got stuck in geometry, causing me to quit to the main menu. Furthermore, performance can vary depending on what's onscreen, especially when lots of decorations are propped up at the home base.

The soundtrack is a solid orchestration that harmonizes with the goofy, pulpy sci-fi theme of Revenge of the Savage Planet. That said, the repetitive combat music does get grating after a while, just like the combat, but it's all good besides that, especially the atmospheric sound design. Lastly, the game also features co-op, letting two players harass the alien wildlife together either online or split-screen.

In conclusion

Have a partner tag along for this adventure (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a successful sequel that manages to build upon the original in meaningful ways. From bigger worlds with ample exploration potential both horizontally and vertically, to a host of new aliens to see, upgrades to uncover, and challenges to tackle, this new journey is jam-packed.

It is at its best when the world is your zoo to wreck through, and, as such, falters during its ample combat scenarios, many of which are forced, due to just how the battle system is designed. Despite that, this exciting adventure will keep both newcomers and series veterans satisfied for a while.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Our final verdict (Image via Sportskeeda/Raccoon Logic Studios)

Reviewed On: PC

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Developer(s): Raccoon Logic Studios

Publisher(s): Raccoon Logic Studios

Release Date: May 8, 2025

