Revenge of the Savage Planet stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

If you are playing Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC, you might experience performance issues such as stuttering and crashing. Even though the game doesn't require a very beefy card in the first place, there's a slight chance of some frame drops or crashes if your download got buggy or if your PC is not up to date.
Here's why the game might perform poorly, alongside a few potential solutions these problems.
Note: The fixes/workarounds mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they're worth trying until Raccoon Logic Studios rolls out official patches.
Potential solutions for performance issues with Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC
1) Update your GPU drivers
If you are running outdated drivers on your graphics card, it can often lead to issues like stuttering, frame drops, or even crashes. Fortunately, this can be solved by simply updating your graphics drivers. This can be done by following these steps:
Nvidia users
If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:
- Open the Nvidia App.
- You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.
- If there are new drivers available, click Download.
- Once the download is complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.
AMD users
If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:
- Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.
- If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now.
- Once the download is complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.
2) Run the game as an administrator
Running the game as an administrator can also solve the game. This will ensure the game has enough resources allocated, ensuring the game runs smoothly.
- Right-click on Revenge of the Savage Planet.exe.
- Select Properties.
- Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator.
- Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.
3) Verify integrity of game files
If your saved files are corrupted or destroyed by any means, you can simply verify the integrity of your game files to solve this issue. This can be done by following these steps:
- Launch Steam on your PC.
- Open your Game Library.
- Right-click on Revenge of the Savage Planet and open Properties.
- Go to the Installed Files tab.
- Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.
