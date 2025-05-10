Is there first-person mode in Revenge of the Savage Planet?

No, Revenge of the Savage Planet is a third-person perspective game and doesn't have a first-person mode. Developed and published by Raccoon Logic Studios, this is a sequel to the first title, Journey to the Savage Planet, released in 2020. The prequel was a first-person experience where players explored the alien world through the helmet of Mo Lesker.

This article takes a look at the viewing mode in Revenge of the Savage Planet and also takes a look at some of the gameplay features.

Raccoon Logic’s creative director explains why Revenge of the Savage Planet offers third-person perspective

In a recent interview with Epic Games, Raccoon Logic’s creative director, Alex Hutchinson, revealed the reason behind developing Revenge of the Savage Planet as a third-person game. He said:

“We found that with a systemic world, you wanted to see when you're on fire, or when you’re slipping, There's only so much – as our animation director Mike says – you can do with hands, plus people wanted to see their feet for platforming.”

According to the creative director, players are interested in seeing the movements of their character. The first-person view can't provide as much visual clarity as the third-person view, which allows gamers to observe all the minor details in the character model.

He alleged that Savage Planet might feel peculiar to players after the transition to the third-person view, but the core gameplay loop is as exciting as it was in the first game. He stated:

"Revenge of the Savage Planet certainly looks and plays differently with the shift to a third-person view, but the core loop of exploring, scanning environments, gathering resources, crafting new tools, and unlocking new areas is as strong as ever."

Revenge of the Savage Planet gameplay features

Revenge of the Savage Planet tells the story of a space explorer tasked with scanning, capturing, and documenting the extraterrestrial wildlife on remote alien planets. It is a fast-paced action-adventure where players have to focus on exploring, shooting, and platforming.

There are five distinct planets in the game, each with its own environment to provide variety.

Traversal in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc)

The planets in Revenge of the Savage Planet contain resourceful items like the orange goo that can be consumed to restore stamina and health, and can even be used to get new cosmetics. Gamers can embark on an alien hunt by capturing extraterrestrial animals. Players can research these animals to obtain upgrades and cosmetic items.

As a new player, upgrading gear is vital for progressing through Revenge of the Savage Planet. Gamers can utilize the 3D Printer at the base to modify and enhance suits and equipment.

As they advance to new planets, enemies grow tougher, making gear progression essential for survival. The game has refined building mechanics that allow players to enhance their base by upgrading existing infrastructure and crafting new accessories.

Enemies in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc)

Shooting is a big part of the combat, as the alien planets are filled with danger. The multi-use goo launcher and pistol are some of the weapons that can be used to eliminate enemies. Additionally, there are melee and explosives like grenades that are efficient against alien hordes.

Revenge of the Savage Planet doesn't miss out on the difficulty, as every planet has strong foes and bosses that become harder to beat as the story progresses.

