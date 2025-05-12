Revenge of the Savage Planet stuttering and crashing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: Possible reasons and fixes

Revenge of the Savage Planet is an exciting new adventure title in which you travel from one planet to another, gathering resources and looking for ways to head back to your planet, Earth. While the game is not very demanding in terms of hardware capability, many Xbox gamers are facing performance issues while playing the game on the Xbox One and even the Xbox Series X/S.

We have listed some possible reasons for these issues, alongside some potential fixes you can try.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance issues with Revenge of the Savage Planet on Xbox consoles

1) Restart your Xbox consoles

Restarting the console can often fix performance issues in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

There is no denying that there is a certain thrill in playing a new game as soon as it launches. However, running your console for extended hours can often lead to it getting overheated. This, in turn, can lead to frame drops, dips in performance, stuttering, and even crashing at times. Fortunately, this can be solved simply by restarting your console.

If this does not work, you can power-cycle your console by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for poor ventilation issues

If the above-mentioned tip did not work for you, make sure there are no ventilation issues with your console. If your Xbox is kept inside a closed cabinet, chances are that the air flow inside is not optimal. Also, ensure there is no accumulated dust on your Xbox console; if there is, remove it using a microfiber cloth.

3) Check for pending updates

If your console's firmware is not up-to-date, it can lead to dips in performance, stuttering, and even crashing at times. This can be fixed simply by installing the latest firmware update. Moreover, make sure you have the most recently updated version of the game so you are running the latest patch.

