Riders Republic trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

Riders Republic is available at a 90 percent discount at the moment on Steam as part of the Steam Summer Sale. Due to this massively discounted price, Riders Republic saw a huge spike in player counts. If you have started the game just now and are looking forward to unlocking all the trophies and achievements from the game, you are at the right place.

There are 35 trophies in Riders Republic. Mentioned below are all the trophies and achievements, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Riders Republic

Riders Republic features 35 trophies in total (Image via Ubisoft)

Platinum trophy:

King of the hill - Obtain all other trophies.

Gold trophies:

Flash Mobs - Complete 50 Mass Races. Gives You Wings - Welcome to the Red Bull Family! Complete a contract for Red Bull. Owning the block - Capture 30 districts in Tricks Battle. …Vici - In solo, finish first in the Invitational.

Silver trophy:

Snow Blind - In solo, finish first in 8 big events in snow careers. Maximum Velo-city - In solo, finish first in 8 big events in bike careers. Got to Fly - In solo, finish first in 4 big events in air career. X Boss - In solo, complete the snow tricks boss event. Downhill is the way - In solo, complete the snow race boss event. Trick of the trade - In solo, complete the bike tricks boss event. Terminal velocity - In solo, complete the bike race boss event. Pretty fly - In solo, complete the air career boss event. Employee of the month - Complete 100 sponsor contracts. Blockbuster - Capture 100 modules in Tricks Battle. Street Styler - Score 5,000,000 points with the one-foot board. Keep your friends close… - Complete 10 Versus Mode Events. All Access - Complete 100 different Events. If you build it, they will come - Complete 50 UGC events. Don’t try this at home - Complete 20 stunts.

Bronze trophies:

So crazy… - Complete a Shackdaddy Weekly Challenge. …Vidi… - Discover 15 landmarks. New Hire - Add a new sponsor. One for the record books - Land a tricks combo worth 75,000 points or more. Welcome to the Riders Ridge - Collect 11 stars to unlock the Riders Ridge. The loop is looped - Perfectly land 50 double backflips or more, with tricks landing set on manual. A star rises - Earn 250 stars. Collector - Earn 25 different gears. You only live once - Complete 100 events without using the Backtrack. Smooth as a Badger’s bottom - Perfectly land a 1080 spin (or superior), with tricks landing set on Manual. Shackdaddy wannabe - Complete 50 events with funkies. …that it might work - Complete 10 Shackdaddy Weekly challenges. …but your enemies closer - Complete 50 free for all sessions. Not at the bottom of the food chain - Reach weekly level 2 in the Multiplayer Competition. Veni…- Find 200 landmarks, relics or collectibles.

Also Read: How to make a group in Riders Republic

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

