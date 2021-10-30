How to make a group in Riders Republic

Multiplayer is a core component of Riders Republic, and groups are just one facet of the experience for any player taking part in the extreme sports world. Whether it's traveling around the open world or participating in events, groups in the game can help friends play together seamlessly.

The number of players together in one place will vary depending on the activity in Riders Republic. Mass Races are a major attraction and can include 60 people in a single event. Groups, on the other hand, can bring together up to five players. Starting a group is easy to do and only takes some time in the menus.

Starting a group in Riders Republic is no sweat

Making groups or inviting friends in Riders Republic is usually an experience without much of a hassle. The first thing players need to do is head into the main menu, regardless of where they are. It doesn't matter if they are in the starting menu or already in a game.

Once players are in the menu, the next step is to scroll over to the social tab, which holds everything they need for their multiplayer experience, such as groups. Inside the social menu, there will be a few different options. One of them allows players to pay attention to the other players in the world around them. That means inspecting what they have or even inviting them to start a group.

Another option simply lets players head to their own friendlist, regardless of what world they are in. Invites can be sent directly to any friend, and on PC, that means the Ubisoft Connect application list. On consoles, players will be able to use their standard friendlist or Ubisoft to invite more players to a five-person squad.

What can players do in Riders Republic groups and Multiplayer?

Massive events and social interaction in extreme sports is the crux of Riders Republic, and in that regard, there is plenty to participate in.

Aside from progressing an individual character, there are mass races with 60 players, Trick Battles that test skill between players, and Free for All matches, among others. These modes include multiple extreme sports to utilize, and with all of the available unlocks, there seems to be plenty to do in Riders Republic online.

Edited by Sabine Algur