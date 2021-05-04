Riftmaker buffs incoming as Riot outlines item updates in League of Legends patch 11.10 preview

With League of Legends patch 11.10 set to arrive next week, Riot Games has started to show some sneak peeks at some of the changes that they have been planning to bring in the upcoming update.

Patch Preview 11.10 here:



Slightly lighter patch on the champ side with a lot of focus on the jungle accessibility changes. More details/tentative changes coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LwjhL6DqSA — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 3, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined all the champion and item changes that fans can look forward to in 11.10.

While Katarina, Darius, and Talon are set for some nerfs this time around, Kennen, Lux, and Yuumi will be getting some much-needed boost to their kit.

However, champion changes are not the only things that Yetter has touched on in the patch preview; players can expect some item updates in the future as well.

Item and system updates coming in League of Legends patch 11.10

System nerfs

Phase Rush

In the previous patch, the League of Legends devs had decided to bring a lot of changes to the jungle meta by nerfing Turbo Chemtank, which was making champions like Udyr and Hecarim some of the most oppressive picks in both the pro stage and standard matchmaking.

So with further phase rush nerfs, Riot will be looking to target them once again and make them easier to pin down and take out during team fights.

Item buffs

Riftmaker

Abyssal Mask

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Goredrinker (adjust towards fighter stats)

The Riftmaker buffs that Riot is planning to introduce in League of Legends patch 11.10 will be aimed at helping out some of the AP bruisers in the game.

Champions like Diana and Akali usually go for the Night Harvester route than the Riftmaker one, which gives them more damage but not the sustainability they will need during team fights.

Though Riftmaker has been the recommended choice for AP bruisers, players hardly ever go down that route. As a result, the item never gets to see much playtime. Hence, the upcoming buffs in patch 11.10 might sort the issue out and help AP bruiser make their way back into the meta.