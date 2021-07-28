Riot details all buffs for Jhin, Maokai, and Sivir in League of Legends patch 11.16 preview

League of Legends patch 11.16 will be looking to introduce a significant amount of champion adjustments to the game.

Though the patch is going to hit the live servers one week later than the usual time frame, the devs will be pulling no punches when it comes to balancing the game.

Hence, this time around, some of the more overpowered picks will have their names on the nerf list. One of the most notable nerfs that will arrive in the League of Legends patch 11.16 is the one that Ziggs will be receiving.

11.16 Full Preview is here!



Again, reminder that this patch will hit live 1 week later than normal. pic.twitter.com/NS4aHZG0QY — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 27, 2021

In the last couple of weeks, Ziggs had completely taken over the bot lane meta in both pro play and standard matchmaking. But with the upcoming update, the yordle will be less effective in the role.

Moreover, Jhin, Maokai, and Sivir will be receiving some quality-of-life updates that can help them make their way back into the meta.

League of Legends System Nerfs

Dark Seal: AP Per Stack 5 >>> 4; Stacks lost on death 4 >>> 5

League of Legends System Buffs

Fleet Footwork: Pushed back a patch

Pushed back a patch Redemption: Heal 180-360 >>> 200-400; CD 120s >>> 90s

League of Legends Champion Nerfs

Diana: P Monster Damage 300 >>> 250%

P Monster Damage 300 >>> 250% Fiora: E CD 11-5 >>> 11-7

E CD 11-5 >>> 11-7 Lee Sin: W Omnivamp 10-30% >>> 5-25%

W Omnivamp 10-30% >>> 5-25% Lulu: W CD 15-11 >>> 16-12; R CD 110-80 >>> 120-80

W CD 15-11 >>> 16-12; R CD 110-80 >>> 120-80 Tahm Kench: P Damage 12-60 >>> 8-60; Q Healing 15-35 >>> 10-30

P Damage 12-60 >>> 8-60; Q Healing 15-35 >>> 10-30 Xin Zhao: Base AD 66 >>> 63

Base AD 66 >>> 63 Ziggs: Mana 420 >>> 480 (11.14 Revert); E Damage per mind 40-180 >>> 30-190; Slow 30-50% >>>10-50%

League of Legends Champion Buffs

Jarvan IV: P Current HP Damage 8% >>> 10%; R Bonus AD Ratio 150% >>>180%

P Current HP Damage 8% >>> 10%; R Bonus AD Ratio 150% >>>180% Jhin: W Damage 50-190 >>> 60-200; R Min Damage AD Ratio 20% >>> 25%

W Damage 50-190 >>> 60-200; R Min Damage AD Ratio 20% >>> 25% Maokai: P Heal 5-13% >>> 7-15%; E Damage 25-125 >>> 20-120; E AP Ratio 0.8% Per 100 AP >>> 0.7%

P Heal 5-13% >>> 7-15%; E Damage 25-125 >>> 20-120; E AP Ratio 0.8% Per 100 AP >>> 0.7% Nunu MS 340 >>> 345; E Total Damage 54% AP >>> 90% AP

MS 340 >>> 345; E Total Damage 54% AP >>> 90% AP Shaco: Bugfixes, and reverting Q showing in Fog of War from 11.15

Bugfixes, and reverting Q showing in Fog of War from 11.15 Sivir: W AD Ratio 30-70% >>> 30-90% Vladimir P Each point of AP grants 1.4 >>> 1.6 HP; Grant 1 additional AP per 40 >>> 30 Bonus HP

