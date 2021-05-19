Riot details all champion updates for League of Legends patch 11.11

With League of Legends patch 11.11 right around the corner, Riot Games are in discussions about the changes that they can introduce in the upcoming update.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter gave players a sneak peek into the tentative changes that the devs are planning to implement in 11.11.

While there are a lot of champions who will be getting buffs this time around, some of the more meta League of Legends junglers like Rumble and Morgana will see a nerf coming their way.

Senna will also be adjusted and will no longer be able to go down the Frostfire tank build after the new update.

League of Legends patch 11.11 tentative champion changes

Azir

Conquering Sands (Q) mana cost lowered from 70 to 55

Elise

Spider Form (R) auto attack AP ratio lowered from 30% to 20%

Ezreal

HP regen/5 per level increased from .55 to .65

Base armor increased from 22 to 24

Graves

AD per level increased from 3 to 4

Hecarim

Rampage (Q) bonus AD ratio increased from 70% to 75%

Devastating Charge (E)

min bAD ratio increased from 50% to 55%

max bAD ratio increased from 100% to 110%

Lee Sin

Tempest / Cripple (E) cooldown increased from 8 to 9

Master Yi

Alpha Strike (Q)

Damage AD ratio lowered from 100% to 90%

Crit AD ratio lowered from 60% to 54%

Wuju Style (E)

Base true damage increased from 20/30/40/50/60 to 30/40/50/60/70

Morgana

Tormented Shadow (W) monster damage bonus lowered from 185% to 155%

Nautilus

Riptide (E)

[New] "This ability deals 200% damage to jungle monsters."

Rumble

Junkyard Titan (Passive) monster on-hit damage cap lowered from 120 to 80

Ryze

HP per level increased from 98 to 110

Senna

HP per level increased from 75 to 82

Absolution (Passive) bonus attack range per 20 Mist stacks lowered from 25 to 20

Piercing Darkness (Q) heal now has +160% lethality ratio

Curse of the Black Mist (E) move speed now has +0.05% AP ratio

Dawning Shadow (R) AP damage AP increased from 50% to 70%