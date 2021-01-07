Riot Games confirms the arrival of Katarina to Wild Rift in 2021

2021 will be bringing a lot of new surprises to the League of Legends based mobile game, Wild Rift.

The latest patch 2.0, which is the first official update for Wild Rift in 2021, has already brought five Bandal City Yordles to the game.

With an ever-growing roster of champions, the Wild Rift devs will be looking to incorporate all of the base game champions in the mobile version. And it seems that for 2021, one champion who is all set to make her debut across all Android and iOS platforms is Katarina.

Join us on Friday for a first look at all 2021 has to offer across League’s ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/KIPKgIzMmK — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 6, 2021

In their latest “Season 2021 Teaser,” Riot Games showed a glimpse of what they are working on at the moment and what they have planned for the year ahead.

From showing new Teamfight Tactics board sets and festivals to a small snippet of Senna in the end, which fans feel are a direct link to the upcoming RPG, Ruined King, fans are in store for a lot this time around.

the whispers said 'Veigo' and he is supposed to be able to mind control people. Assuming hes calling her. — Sathona (@Sathobaka) January 6, 2021

In the short teaser, Wild Rift fans were also able to get a glimpse of Katarina and her ability icons in the game’s UI interface.

Katarina will be coming to Wild Rift in 2021

With the “Season 2021 Teaser,” Riot Games has confirmed that Katarina will finally be making her debut appearance in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Katarina is one of the hardest champions to pick up and master in the base game, and much of her high skill ceiling might just be translated into the mobile version.

Katarina is incredibly versatile with her build path as well, and players will be allowed to have a lot of fun experimenting with items and limit testing her kit.

She can be quite oppressive in lane, and once ahead, she has one of the biggest snowball potential in the game.

Though Riot is yet to confirm a date on which Katarina will be arriving in Wild Rift, fans can expect her in the next few version updates.