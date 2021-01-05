League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.0 official notes introduces Bandle City Yordles

Wild Rift’s first patch for 2021 is finally here, and the version 2.0 update comes with lots of major changes to the mobile version of League of Legends.

Wild Rift patch 2.0 will bring some fan-favorite Yordles to the rift. And Corki, Lulu, Teemo, Kennen, and Tristana will hit the live servers today.

There will be some minor nerfs coming to Zed and master Yi, and Wookong will get a much-needed boost to his kit.

Balance changes for Patch 2.0 attached! We'll get them into the patch notes soon.



A lot of quality of life changes are in store for Wild Rift fans, and features like “Social Sharing” and “Latency Indicators” will be available from the new patch onwards.

Wild Rift players looking for a detailed description of all changes can look up the version 2.0 notes on Riot Games’s official website.

For a brief overview, here are the highlights of all the major changes coming to the game.

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.0 official notes

In our first patch of the new year, we say hello to FIVE Yordle champions and a lineup of features like Party Finder, a new latency indicator, and more!



[note: Teemo stole our balance changes for this patch... we'll hunt him down and get them soon!] https://t.co/7Y3Rndg3db — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 5, 2021

#1 - New champions

The Wild Rift devs have been teasing new champion releases. After the entry of Wookong in the recent update, they teased a map with the caption: Bandle Scouts Unite.

Most expeditions start with a map, but this one starts with a piece. Put all three together and see where they lead… #BandleScoutsUnite pic.twitter.com/TZFVvgiuSt — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 4, 2021

This was a big hint suggesting that Teemo would finally appear in Wild Rift. However, he will not be the only Yordles in the game, and Riot will introduce four more along with him:

Corki

Kennen

Tristana

Lulu

Teemo

#2 - Wild Rift features

Party Finder

This new feature will allow players to easily find suitable allies to jump onto the Summoner’s Rift with.

Party owners will be able to make their lobbies public by clicking the option on the top right corner of the lobby screen.

Players can also join open lobbies by navigating to the option on the bottom left corner of the home screen.

Open lobbies can be filtered by type. The feature will also automatically recommend some lobbies to join.

Latency Indicators

Riot has removed the latency indicator from the homepage as it wasn’t accurate in showing the ping a player would get in the game.

This has been replaced with a network indicator which tells the network a player is on (WiFi, 4G, and so on) and an in-game indicator showing the real latency a player would experience in matches.

Social Sharing

A social sharing feature has been added which allows players to share their stats on Facebook or save them to the camera roll.

Players will be able to use this feature with the end-of-game scoreboard, end-of-game personal performance, career most played champ, season rank, win streak, new champ acquired, new skin acquired, and leaderboard screens.

Map Description

Players will now be able to explore Wild Rift’s abridged Summoner’s Rift in detail.

Tutorial Optimization

Players may now be prompted to take performance-improving tutorials based on their gameplay.

Champion Mastery Emotes

Players will get this emote on reaching Mastery Level five with a champion.

#3 - Wild Rift skins

Several new skins are coming to Wild Rift in this patch

Sad Robot Amumu

Urfrider Corki

Arcade Corki

Star Guardian Janna

Star Guardian Jinx

Arctic Ops Kennen

Star Guardian Lulu

Dragon Trainer Lulu

Star Guardian Lux

Cottontail Teemo

Guerilla Tristana

Arclight Varus

Little Devil Teemo

Little Demon Tristana

Wicked Lulu

Super Kennen

Star Guardian Ezreal

Free-to-play Champion Rotation

Jan. 7 to 13: Barum, Camille, Fizz, Graves, Jhin, Malphite, Orianna, Shyvana, Sona, and Varus.

Jan. 14 to 20: Akali, Alistar, Dr. Mundo, Drave, Jarvan IV, Miss Fortune, Soraka, Tryndamere, Xin Zhao, and Zed.

#4 - Wild Rift game systems

Ping Replies

Players can now reply to pings.

Dragon/ Baron Respawn Timers

The spawn timers for these monsters will be shown on the scoreboard.

Some UI improvements have also been made to the minimap.

Scoreboard Logic

Enemy information on the scoreboard will now update only after players gain vision of them.

New Emotes Wheel

The emotes wheel can now be accessed by holding down on your champion.

System Message UI

The system messages will not block the player’s view of their own champion.

Detailed Stats

Players will now be able to see a more detailed breakdown of stats on the stats tabs of the scoreboard.

This includes the damage reduction (in percentage) of armor and magic resistance items and conversion from ability haste to cooldown reduction.

Tower Prioritization

Towers will now prioritize super minions over siege minions.

Season one

The first ranked season of Wild Rift will begin on Jan. 8, 2021.

Every player who participated in season zero will receive some rewards when it ends.

Event

A new event called Yordle Expedition will arrive into Wild Rift with the five new champions.

Players can find the new champions through this event.

#5 - Other notes Wild Rift