Riot Games confirms new MMORPG based in the League universe, launches job recruitment page for the project

Riot Games, the popular developer behind League of Legends and Valorant, has confirmed a new MMORPG game set in the League universe.

Riot Games’ League of Legends is one of the most popular games across the world. It is set in the fictional world of Runeterra. Other than the League of Legends, Riot Games have developed multiple other games of different genres set in the world of Runeterra. They are also developing a fighting game codenamed project L, as well as an action-adventure game codenamed project F.

Recently, Riot Games officially confirmed that they had started development on an MMORPG game set in the League universe, the world of Runeterra. They have also posted job listings for the MMORPG project, including the positions game producer and game designer.

Based on the job listings, it can be assumed that the game isn’t coming anytime soon.

The new League of Legends MMORPG by Riot Games

League of Legends first launched in 2009. Since its launch, the developers at Riot Games have weaved an amazing lore with interesting characters, set in a detailed world. Other than the ever-popular MOBA League of Legends, Riot Games also developed auto-battler, Teamfight Tactics, the mobile MOBA, League of Legends: Wild Rift, the digital card collector game, Legends of Runeterra, and the upcoming tactical RPG, Ruined King: A League of Legends story.

We are building an MMO and we are hiring!



This is an unusual approach because we are going to need a lot of people, and we know there is a lot of interest, so you can use this link to express your interest even if we don't have an open role for you yet.https://t.co/CF53hsARWE — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Riot Games have previously teased two other projects, a fighting game codenamed Project L, and an action-adventure game codenamed Project F, both set in the League universe, the world of Runeterra. Riot Games took to Twitter to officially announce the third game under development.

LFG? We're LFM 😎



Our League Universe MMO recruitment page is now live! https://t.co/FjasO5TLRt pic.twitter.com/AehtpERyH3 — Riot Games Careers (@RiotCareers) February 22, 2021

The official statement from Riot Games regarding the announcement and job listing is:

No, you’re not dreaming, we’re working on an MMORPG based in the League universe! We know MMOs take a lot of people to create, and we’ll need a pretty big raid team if we want to bring Runeterra to life. That's where you come in. We’ll periodically post new roles, but right now we don’t have any specific openings on the team—we’re just gearing up for the journey (and need to replace our greens first).

Currently, Riot Games is looking for experienced developers with knowledge in:

Advertisement

Gameplay Engineering

Game Design

UX Design

Game Art (All Sub-Disciplines)

Game Production

The news of a new MMORPG by Riot Games based on the League of Legends universe is certainly interesting, however, based on the job listings, it must be perceived that it is not coming any time soon.