Riot Games India and South Asia finally announce Mumbai Valorant server release date

Well, the Indian Valorant servers are finally here, and Riot Games India and South Asia have announced the official date on which the Mumbai servers will be going live.

It seems that on the 14th of October, which is tomorrow, the Indian servers will be up and running. A nation full of Valorant players will now be able to enjoy their favorite shooters at a much lower ping than they are used to on the SEA servers.

In a Facebook post, Valorant India and South Asia officially announced the launch of the Mumbai based servers, and it came moments after the Act 3 Patch 1.10 notes came out.

Valorant India finally get their own servers

VALORANT Mumbai game servers will go live on the 14th of Oct 2020 and will be part of our SEA shard.

Players in IN, SL, BD, NP, BH & ML will get connected to the new Mum servers and players in PK will be playing on the new Bahrain server.

No account or ID transfer needed.

GLHF! — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) October 13, 2020

In the Facebook post, Valorant India and South Asia wrote,

“It took us some time, but we’re finally doing it- the VALORANT Mumbai game servers will go live on the 14th of October 2020. The new game servers will be located in a new data center in Mumbai, and will be part of our South East Asia (SEA) shard.”

“What does it all mean for you as a player? If you’re in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, the system will automatically connect you to the new Mumbai servers, no account or ID transfer needed. You will also maintain all your progress and any items you’ve purchased, and will still be able to play with your friends.”

“For our players in Pakistan, you will be playing on the new Bahrain server which is also launching at the same time. This will also provide you with the best ping possible.”

Advertisement

“With our new Mumbai and Bahrain servers, we hope our players can enjoy a very low latency Valorant gameplay experience, as we keep pushing towards this goal across the South Asia region. We thank you for your patience and support.”

India having it’s very own Valorant servers is quite a big deal, and the players transferring from the SEA servers are bound to be elated.