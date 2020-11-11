Riot Games reveal Ion Skin trailer for Valorant

Riot Games recently revealed the trailer for the Ion Skin pack, which will be made available in the Valorant store on 11th November.

Having made a name for themselves with regular updates and new weapon skins, Valorant is back with a new line of futuristic skins. The Ion Collection has been designed to give players a feeling of power, more so than ever before.

Let's dive into the details of the new skin collection before it becomes available in the Valorant store on 11th November.

Ion Skin collection coming to Valorant

Priced at 7,100 Valorant Points, the Ion collection reflects a space-themed sci-fi art style. The individual skin pricing for all the cosmetics available in the Ion bundle is as follows:

Bucky - 1,775 Valorant Points

Sheriff - 1,775 Valorant Points

Phantom - 1,775 Valorant Points

Operator - 1,775 Valorant Points

Melee - 3,550 Valorant Points

However, to obtain the Ion gun buddy and the Ion player card, players need to purchase the entire bundle.

According to Sean Marino, Valorant's art lead:

"Ion was meant to be a very classic far-future sci-fi skin line with its clean white plastic exterior, high-end glass, blue glowing orb, and laser sounds,"

He also went to add how the Ion collection has a bright and hopeful appearance compared to a post-apocalyptic, gritty one, which makes the new skins both aesthetically pleasing, as well as technologically advanced.

Focusing on clean line, smooth edges and neo-futurism, the new Ion collection in Valorant comes with a unique finisher animation for all the skins in the bundle. Much like in the Reaver skins, grabbing a kill with an Ion skin equipped would trigger an aesthetically-pleasing animation.

Described as "humanity's last hope is in your hands" by the developers, the Ion collection in Valorant is one that will leave players in admiration of the crisp designs, as well as the immersive animations.

Scheduled to be available in the Valorant store from 11th November, it seems certain at this point that players will witness a lot of the Ion skins in Valorant during the coming weeks.