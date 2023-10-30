“Riot goes a step too far”: League of Legends players aren’t happy with the new ping spam penalty

League of Legends seems to have a new anti-ping spam mechanic that is penalizing players by not allowing them to use ping for up to two minutes if the system catches them spamming it. While the mechanic was set in place to combat disruptive as well as toxic behavior in matches, many players seem to have taken to social media to talk about how restrictive the penalty system is, even if they were using the ping system with the right intentions in mind.

In a recent Reddit post, the user that goes by the handle of Leona-OTP opens up about how, as a support main, they are required to ping quite frequently. There have been moments when they needed to make 15 pings in under 10 seconds because of how chaotic the game was with so many things happening around the map.

The Redditor also goes on to explain that because of the new penalty system, this was detected as ping spam, and they were penalized for two minutes and were restricted from using it. Expressing their frustration, the Redditor exclaimed:

"I think here Riot goes a step too far with his anti-ping spam mechanic.”

As a support, going two minutes without being able to ping can cause a fair bit of trouble for the team during teamfights and can also lead to them losing a match in League of Legends.

League of Legends support main opens up about the new Ping penalty system

In the Reddit post, the League of Legends player goes on to state that Riot Games perhaps have gone too far with their anti-ping spam mechanic.

They state in the post:

“In multiple games, I was unable to set pings for a period of about 60 to as long as 120 seconds. I guess an anti-ping spamemechnaic was implemented here. So as a support main, who pings a lot, that amount of time is so huge that it negatively impacts the entire team and game. Ping Jungler (by Deepvision), Missed Botlane or Roaming Midlane, Miss Pinging Objectives, Pinging Wards, Careful a Gank is coming or the enemy is doing baron.Some moments I want 15 pings in 10 seconds, because there's so much happening on the map.”

They further stated:

“Different situations require a different number of pings. An obvious gank is pinged 3 times for my midlaner (carefully!). Many things happen on the map in 2 minutes. Not being able to ping them for my mate is not a punishment for me, but for the whole team and game. Why does the possibility to mute someone exist at all, if the system prevents everything anyway and now proactively intervenes in the game. I think here Riot goes a step too far with his anti-ping spamemechanic.”

Comment byu/Leona-OTP from discussion inleagueoflegends Expand Post

Comment byu/Leona-OTP from discussion inleagueoflegends Expand Post

Comment byu/Leona-OTP from discussion inleagueoflegends Expand Post

Comment byu/Leona-OTP from discussion inleagueoflegends Expand Post

The Redditor came up with a good solution for ping spam in League of Legends, suggesting that instead of the game completely restricting a player from using the system, it would be better if there was a mute button that would allow others to mute the player who has been abusing their pings.

While the League of Legends developers are yet to address these community concerns, hopefully, with the amount of upvotes and support that this post got, they will likely implement an alternate penalty system in future patches.