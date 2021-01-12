Riot outlines massive item updates for League of Legends patch 11.2

League of Legends’ preseason patch 10.23 update did away with much of how items and champion itemization worked in the MOBA.

The new Mythic Items brought in a completely new meta to the game and introduced passives and interactions that make League of Legends feel like an entirely new game.

The item system overhaul has created a balance disparity, making some build paths feel a bit too over-tuned than the others. Though there have been many tweaks and updates to items in subsequent patches, there is still much work to be done on Riot’ Games part.

This is why League of Legends patch 11.2 will be focusing a lot on balancing some items.

Patch Preview 11.2:

-Buffing up options outside of Sunfire for tanks (and giving support tanks more choices)

-Shurelia's shift to make it attractive to enchanter/mage supports



In a recent tweet, League of legends developer Mark Yetter outlined some changes hitting the PBE and provided a brief preview of some potential modifications in upcoming patches.

Probable item changes coming in League of Legends patch 11.2

Quick additional update:

-Elise added to nerf list

-Aatrox changes more of a neutral shifting power away from the healing amp

-Kraken slayer damage proc will respect reduced on hit modifiers (Katarina, Aphelios, Urgot) — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 11, 2021

Yetter outlined the following item changes coming to League of Legends patch 11.2:

Item Nerfs:

Ravenous Hunter: Omnivamp per stack 2%>>>1.75

Omnivamp per stack 2%>>>1.75 Hextech Rocket Belt: Omnivamp per stack 2%>>>1.75

Omnivamp per stack 2%>>>1.75 Galeforce: Omnivamp per stack 2%>>>1.75

Omnivamp per stack 2%>>>1.75 Imperial mandate: Omnivamp per stack 2%>>>1.75

Item buffs:

Turbo chempunk: Cost 3200 >>> 2800; Build Path- Bami's + Negatron + Cloth + 900g >>> Bamis’ + Null + Cloth+ 850g; Ability Haste 15 >>> 20; MR 50 >>> 25; Mythic Passive 5% tenacity and Slow Resist >>> 5 Ability Haste

Cost 3200 >>> 2800; Build Path- Bami's + Negatron + Cloth + 900g >>> Bamis’ + Null + Cloth+ 850g; Ability Haste 15 >>> 20; MR 50 >>> 25; Mythic Passive 5% tenacity and Slow Resist >>> 5 Ability Haste Frostfire Gauntlet: Cost 3200 >>> 2800; Build Path Bami’s + Null + Chain Vest + 850g >>> Bami’s + Null + Cloth Armor + 850g; Ability Haste 15 >>> 20; Armor 50 >>> 25

Cost 3200 >>> 2800; Build Path Bami’s + Null + Chain Vest + 850g >>> Bami’s + Null + Cloth Armor + 850g; Ability Haste 15 >>> 20; Armor 50 >>> 25 Gargoyle Stoneplate: Fortify increases bonus resistance by 3% (max 15%) >>> 5% (max 25%) when damaged by enemy champions

Fortify increases bonus resistance by 3% (max 15%) >>> 5% (max 25%) when damaged by enemy champions Essence Reaver: Mana Restore: 3%% Max mana >>> 40% Base AD + 16% bonus AD

Item Adjustment: