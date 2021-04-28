Riot releases exclusive theme track ahead of League of Legends MSI 2021

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is right around the corner, and Riot Games has officially released an anthem for the high-voltage event.

The exclusive MSI-themed song, labeled “Starts Right Here,” features Kenny Mason and Foreign Air. The three-minute track possesses enough fuel to get fans excited for the upcoming international League of Legends tournament.

Surprisingly, unlike other seasons, this year’s MSI music video did not feature any League of Legends characters, nor did the lyrics feature any imagery associated with the game.

The 2021 League of Legends MSI theme track hints at future collaborations from the same artists

Fans were clueless about the arrival of the new MSI track, as Riot kept it a pleasant surprise. They have also not hinted about the 2021 Worlds’ official music track, but after listening to the lines of “Starts Right Here,” fans can expect Kenny Mason and Foreign Air to collab in future League of Legends projects as well.

“It starts right here (Push up and step on enemies), and it’s a long road up ahead; better get your steps in now; It starts right here (Ain’t no regrets, it’s him or me); and if you wanna be a god, it’s a long way up.”

In 2020, Riot’s official League of Legends Worlds song, “Take Over,” was recorded by Jeremy McKinnon of A Day to Remember. It was the last track released by Riot for an international League of Legends event before “Starts Right Here,” as the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last official MSI track was released in 2019 when Sara Skinner sang “Bring Home the Glory” for the Riot event.

11 regional champions are heading to Iceland for #MSI2021. Who will Break Out? Watch live May 6-23 (PT) at https://t.co/lh1tk7wEe0 pic.twitter.com/SKyMjptHxL — LoL Esports (@lolesports) April 26, 2021

The Mid-Season Invitational 2021 will begin on May 6th at 8 AM CET, with 11 participating League of Legends teams. All the matches will be telecasted live from Reykjavík, Iceland, via multiple online media.