Riot releases a new Valorant clothing collection

Riot Games announced a new wearable merchandise collection for Valorant, which will perfectly go with every season.

Though the hoodies might be specifically targeting the winter season, the t-shirts are something that the Valorant fans can adorn all throughout the year.

The new clothes collection comes with three hoodies and two t-shirts, and while the former goes for $65, the latter is priced at $30.

The t-shirt category consists of a white one that has all the base agents who were available during the official launch printed on the front, while the black t-shirt has the Valorant logo layered multiple times.

New Valorant hoodies look sleek and cool

The new 'cop the drop' Valorant hoodies look incredible, and with the winters just around the corner, this might exactly be something that a Valorant fan might be looking for.

As we have mentioned before, there are three hoodies in the collection, and each of them go for $65 apiece.

The Ignition hoodie has the classic Valorant icon embroidered across the front. It has an attractive white base, which imparts a slight elegance to the overall design.

The Valorant PRTCL hoodie boasts a very simple design and consists of a dark blue base with a unique Valorant logo embroidered on the back.

Finally, the Valorant PRTCL zip-up hoodie rounds out the collection. And what makes this one particularly attractive to look at is the zip-up feature and the orange highlights, which are coupled with a 'tech hood pattern.'

Additionally, fans can also opt into ordering the Valorant logo snapback for $30. However, the item is 'made to order' and will require a couple of weeks to deliver due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All the clothes in the 'cop the drop' collection are unisex, and any player can opt-in for them.