Risk of Rain Returns Foreign Fruit: Where to find, uses, and more

The Foreign Fruit is one of the most useful resources you will need to find and collect in Risk of Rain Returns. Additionally, it is your gateway to unlocking the "Chef" in the game, which you'd want to do as soon as possible. However, finding the resource can be a tad bit tricky, especially in the early hours of the game.

Fortunately, being one of the most commonly used resources (mostly used as a healing item), the Foreign Fruit is readily available to collect and farm quite early in the game. It is mostly obtained through random loot drops from enemies and treasure chests. However, there are other ways to farm it endlessly, even pretty early in the game.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Foreign Fruit in Risk of Rain Returns, as well as its uses in gameplay.

Where can you find the Foreign Fruit in Risk of Rain Returns?

Since Risk of Rain Returns is a roguelike title, every new run in the game comes with its own set of ingredient requirements, especially when it comes to unlocking certain characters, i.e., survivors. However, the Chef is an exception to this rule.

To unlock the mechanical Chef early, you will need to collect all the necessary ingredients in a single run, including the Foreign Fruit.

Fortunately, collecting the Foreign Fruit isn't as tough, granted you know where to look for it. The resource is a random item drop, so you can't predict where you are guaranteed to get it.

However, once you reach the fourth level of the game, you can basically use the "Artifact of Command" to endlessly farm the Foreign Fruit.

To do so, simply go to the "Hive Cluster" area in the fourth level and use the Artifact of Command. Every time you do so, a Foreign Fruit is guaranteed to drop, alongside some other rare resources that might come in handy for other survivor questlines. You can also use this method to farm most of the items needed for the Chef.

What are the uses of the Foreign Fruit in Risk of Rain Returns?

The Foreign Fruit, as mentioned earlier, is one of the resources that you'll need to unlock the Chef. The other ingredients required for the character are - Meat Nuggets, Bustling Fungus, Sprouting Egg, and Bitter Root. You must collect all these resources in a single run to unlock the Chef in your game.

The Foreign Fruit also serves as a healing item, which you can use to restore 50% of your total HP. Having a few Foreign Fruits handy before enemy encounters is always useful.

Additionally, you can combine the Foreign Fruit to create yield various bonuses, such as:

Combining the Foreign Fruit with the Rejuvenation Stack lets you recover your entire HP.

Combining the Foreign Fruit with the Corpsebloom lets you recover all your health, but gradually.

The Foreign Fruit is one of the most important resources in Risk of Rain Returns that you must have in your inventory at all times, not only to unlock new survivors but also as a clutch during tough combat encounters.

Risk of Rain Returns is now available on Windows PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch.