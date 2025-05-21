RoadCraft: Complete list of achievements and trophies

RoadCraft is an exciting building and construction simulation title that features over 44 trophies in total. These achievements, as they are also called, are further divided into various categories, such as Platinum, Silver, Gold, and Bronze. If you have already started playing the game and are looking for a complete list of trophies/achievements, you are at the right place.

This article provides a list of all trophies and achievements in RoadCraft, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in RoadCraft

RoadCraft features more than 40 trophies (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Platinum trophies

Witness me - Complete all trophies.

Gold trophies

Ground Zero - Investigate the geothermal plant failure.

Extra Mile - Complete all side objectives (base game).

Silver trophies

Rectify - Repair the region infrastructure and the dam.

Well Oiled - Rehabilitate the region gas industry and logistics.

Praise the sun - Relaunch region electricity production and research facility.

It Flows - Pour 500 tons of sand.

Growing Up - Find and sell all toy vehicles.

Woven web - Have 750 vehicles successfully travel along the routes you have plotted.

Choo Choo - Plot a route for vehicles across the railway bridge on Sunken and have them successfully cross it.

Digging for treasure - Fully drain all rewards from the route to the castle on Sunken.

Juicin’ - Ruin the orange harvest on Sojourn.

Well then…- Find a well with unusual properties on Sojourn.

Lost Olympus - You wanna rock?!

Spinner - Construct 30 bridges.

Caught sipping - Feel the need to refuel?

To boldly go - Travel 5,000 km.

Yep, these are geysers - Thoroughly make sure all geysers indeed are on Kernel.

And Let The Whole World Wait - Visit all rest spots on Deluge.

Baller - Purchase a Modern vehicle in every category.

Bronze trophies

Shore Thing - Reinforce the endangered shoreline.

When the levee breaks - Reconnect the town to the power plant.

Please Hold - Restore region communications.

All Mine - Recover all mining equipment.

Paving the way - Build your first asphalt road.

Patchwork - Pave 1000 m2 of asphalt.

I know the pieces fit - Have 250 vehicles successfully travel along the routes you have plotted.

Business Time - Purchase 25 resources from Construction Depots.

In this economy…- Sell 50 resources to Construction Depots.

Dam Son - Help a strange guy build his own dam on Deluge.

Jamais Vu - Find a future reference on Deluge.

Not in vain - Revisit the facilities you worked with on Aftermath.

Open for business - Restore the Construction Depot on Incommunicado.

01001110 01101001 01100011 01100101 - Visit the Sabertooth island on Sunken.

Running late - Perform an insane jump in jungle area on Sojourn.

Serious business - Do you hear a distant screaming?

Wilhelm scream - That sure was a leap.

Mood - Ruin a beautiful thing on Kernel (you monster).

Slow learner - Flood your engine 10 times.

Time to think - Freefall 15m in a single leap.

Easy rider - Travel 100 km.

Hand-me-down - Receive your first Rusty vehicle.

Baller on a budget - Receive all Rusty vehicles.

S.O.S. - Find all the ships thrown ashore on Aftermath.

