Is Roadcraft available on Xbox Game Pass?

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified May 20, 2025 20:59 GMT
Roadcraft is a construction game where you rebuild certain sites using heavy machinery. You can tackle jobs solo or team up with friends in co-op mode. The game’s appeal lies in its realistic equipment, teamwork mechanics, and large-scale rebuilding missions. It’s designed for both casual sim players and those who enjoy cooperative gameplay.

But no, the game is not available on Xbox Game Pass. The publisher, Focus Entertainment, confirmed on their official FAQ page that there are no plans to bring the game to Xbox Game Pass. However, they stated that this may change in the future, leaving the door open for a potential addition later.

Roadcraft summary and platforms

Roadcraft is a realistic construction simulation game where you clean up and rebuild areas damaged by natural disasters. You play as the leader of a company specializing in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. You can operate a range of industrial vehicles to complete tasks like clearing debris, restoring roads, or repairing infrastructure.

Currently, the game is only available on PC (Steam & Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It also supports controller input and can be played on the Steam Deck, though it may run into performance issues due to limited optimization.

While Roadcraft isn’t part of Xbox Game Pass right now, it’s widely available across PC and current-gen consoles. Whether you're playing alone or with friends, it offers a satisfying simulation experience for fans of construction games.

