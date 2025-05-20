Is Roadcraft available on Xbox Game Pass?

Roadcraft is a construction game where you rebuild certain sites using heavy machinery. You can tackle jobs solo or team up with friends in co-op mode. The game’s appeal lies in its realistic equipment, teamwork mechanics, and large-scale rebuilding missions. It’s designed for both casual sim players and those who enjoy cooperative gameplay.

Ad

But no, the game is not available on Xbox Game Pass. The publisher, Focus Entertainment, confirmed on their official FAQ page that there are no plans to bring the game to Xbox Game Pass. However, they stated that this may change in the future, leaving the door open for a potential addition later.

Roadcraft summary and platforms

Roadcraft is a realistic construction simulation game where you clean up and rebuild areas damaged by natural disasters. You play as the leader of a company specializing in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. You can operate a range of industrial vehicles to complete tasks like clearing debris, restoring roads, or repairing infrastructure.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Currently, the game is only available on PC (Steam & Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It also supports controller input and can be played on the Steam Deck, though it may run into performance issues due to limited optimization.

While Roadcraft isn’t part of Xbox Game Pass right now, it’s widely available across PC and current-gen consoles. Whether you're playing alone or with friends, it offers a satisfying simulation experience for fans of construction games.

Ad

Also Read: RoadCraft: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.