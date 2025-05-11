RoadCraft: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

RoadCraft is an upcoming building and automobile simulation title that will be released globally on May 20, 2025. It's perfect for those who are into simulation titles and like crafting games. The game is already out for pre-orders as well and will be available in two different editions: Standard and Rebuild.
As far as the platforms are concerned, RoadCraft will be available for all latest-generation consoles. This includes the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5. Furthermore, judging by the game's system requirements, it is safe to assume that it will also be playable on handheld gaming PCs like the Asus ROG Ally, the Steam Deck, and the Legion GO. Unfortunately, the title will not be available for last-gen consoles like the Xbox One, the PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch.
That said, mentioned below are the system requirements to run the game on PC.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
System requirements to run RoadCraft on PC
At the bare minimum, you will need an RX 590 (AMD) or a GTX 1060 (Nvidia) graphics card to play the game. However, for the best possible experience, you will require an RX 6600 XT or an RTX 3060. As far as memory is concerned, you will need at least 8 GB of RAM to run the title, or 16 GB if you want the best playing experience. Further details are mentioned below:
Minimum system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (18362 min)/11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel Core i5-8400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / Intel ARC A580
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required / 30 FPS in 1920x1080 with "Low" preset.
Recommended system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (18362 min)/11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i5-12600K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 / Intel ARC B580
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required. 60 FPS in 1920x1080 with the "High" preset.
Also read: RoadCraft pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses
For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.