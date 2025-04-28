RoadCraft pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 28, 2025 14:26 GMT
RoadCraft is now available for pre-orders (Image via Focus Entertainment)
RoadCraft is now available for pre-orders (Image via Focus Entertainment)

RoadCraft is an automobile and building simulation title scheduled to release on May 20, 2025. The game is now available for pre-order in two different editions — Standard and Rebuild — on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Ad

Below, we have mentioned how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside the differences between the two editions.

How to pre-order RoadCraft's various editions

RoadCraft is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5 (Image via Focus Entertainment)
RoadCraft is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Steam

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Open Steam and search for the game's name.
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click on "Add to Cart."
  • Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.
Ad

PlayStation Store

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

RoadCraft: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained

As mentioned above, the game will be available in two different editions:

  • Standard Edition
  • Rebuild Edition

The game's base variant is priced at $39.99, whereas the Rebuild Edition costs $49.99. The contents of these two editions are mentioned below:

Ad

Standard Edition

  • Base Game

Rebuild Edition

  • Base Game
  • 2 New Maps
  • New Contracts
  • New Activities
  • New Vehicles
  • Invictus Type A (Vehicle)

Also Read: Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed to use DLSS upscaling on Nintendo Switch 2 in both handheld and docked mode

The pre-order bonuses for both editions remain the same:

  • Aramatsu Bowhead 30T

Check out our other gaming guides here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications