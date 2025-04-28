RoadCraft pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

RoadCraft is an automobile and building simulation title scheduled to release on May 20, 2025. The game is now available for pre-order in two different editions — Standard and Rebuild — on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Below, we have mentioned how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside the differences between the two editions.

How to pre-order RoadCraft's various editions

RoadCraft is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

RoadCraft: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained

As mentioned above, the game will be available in two different editions:

Standard Edition

Rebuild Edition

The game's base variant is priced at $39.99, whereas the Rebuild Edition costs $49.99. The contents of these two editions are mentioned below:

Standard Edition

Base Game

Rebuild Edition

Base Game

2 New Maps

New Contracts

New Activities

New Vehicles

Invictus Type A (Vehicle)

The pre-order bonuses for both editions remain the same:

Aramatsu Bowhead 30T

