RoadCraft pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

RoadCraft is an automobile and building simulation title scheduled to release on May 20, 2025. The game is now available for pre-order in two different editions — Standard and Rebuild — on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Below, we have mentioned how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside the differences between the two editions.
How to pre-order RoadCraft's various editions
Steam
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click on "Add to Cart."
- Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Game Store
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
RoadCraft: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained
As mentioned above, the game will be available in two different editions:
- Standard Edition
- Rebuild Edition
The game's base variant is priced at $39.99, whereas the Rebuild Edition costs $49.99. The contents of these two editions are mentioned below:
Standard Edition
- Base Game
Rebuild Edition
- Base Game
- 2 New Maps
- New Contracts
- New Activities
- New Vehicles
- Invictus Type A (Vehicle)
The pre-order bonuses for both editions remain the same:
- Aramatsu Bowhead 30T
