Saber Interactive's latest simulation title, RoadCraft, has just received its first patch. Patch 1.5 aims to resolve numerous prevalent bugs and glitches in the game, ranging from performance fixes in the multiplayer mode to issues related to multiple vehicles. Moreover, the performance of the Steam Deck has also been slightly improved with this patch.

That said, mentioned below are the full patch notes from RoadCraft update 1.5, as revealed by the developers.

Full patch notes for RoadCraft patch 1.5

Multiple bugs from RoadCraft have now been fixed (Image via Focus Entertainment)

PATCH NOTES

General Fixes in RoadCraft

Profanity filter when creating a company has been disabled on PC.

We noted that the profanity filter was much too restrictive when creating a company name. Don’t use this as an excuse to create a company with an offensive name!

Added a new pop-up when attempting to activate multiplayer when the Privacy Policy was not accepted.

We've noticed that many players have concerns about data collection for multiplayer services. Please be assured that we do not collect any non-obfuscated personal player data and are in full compliance with GDPR and other personal data protection laws. If you choose not to share any technical data, we understand, but unfortunately, providing multiplayer functionality becomes technically impossible in that case.

The V-sync setting is now enabled by default on PC.

Adjusted the weather RNG to make rain less frequent.

Fixed the bug causing “giant grass” rendering on the latest Nvidia drivers.

Fixed a bug where unlocking quarries was impossible when using a gamepad.

Fixed some issues related to achievement unlocking.

Fixed some issues that caused terrain blurring.

Fixed a physics issue causing uncontrolled twitching of tree branches during cutting.

Fixed a bug where exiting Spectator mode would return the player to the Infrastructure menu instead of the open quest.

Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in the credits sequence.

Fixed a missing confirmation message on exiting the game in the Main Menu.

Fixes multiple random crashes and general stability improvements.

Minor performance optimisations.

Localisation fixes.

AI

Regular convoy vehicles will become more reliable.

With this change, we aim at making AI convoys more efficient and better at traversing harsh terrain after the first convoy reaches its destination.

Fixed an issue where AI does not dump sand when replenished during road construction.

Vehicles

Tuning Paver DS 135A "Bunker" parameters for better mobility.

This change should make this Asphalt Paver stronger and less of a trouble to maneuver.

Fixed a visual issue where the exhaust would flicker in sunlight.

Fixed a bug where Aramatsu's Сrayfish Tree Harvester could pierce itself during tree processing.

Fixed a collision bug where logs could get stuck in the Harvester's claw.

Fixed an issue with the “Trolley movement” buttons being mixed up in the Newton & Steig 260 Gantry Crane.

Fixed a bug where the truck for side tasks gets flung into the air after entering it on Sandswept.

Fixed a bug where, in some cases, when recalling trucks to a Field Service Vehicle, they were stuck in terrain.

Fixed a visual “white effect” on wet tires.

Fixed a bug that caused the Aramatsu Bowhead 30T to spin uncontrollably.

Fixed a bug that caused the Roller DS 55K "Katok" to spawn inverted after re-entering the map.

Fixed a visual issue with shadows flickering in rearview mirrors in First Person View.

Fixed green reflections from grass in mirrors when driving in First Person View.

Multiplayer mode in RoadCraft

Fixed an issue where bridges built in a multiplayer session were not saved for the clients.

Fixed a bug where parts of vehicles could start twitching when spectating another player driving.

Fixed a bug causing the invite code to be missing if the player was kicked during the loading screen before creating their own session.

Fixed a bug where the vehicle UI disappeared for the host after being kicked from the car of the kicked guest.

Fixed issues causing sounds to sometimes disappear in co-op.

Fixed a bug where guest’s vehicles would stay on the map when guest leaves the session.

Fixed a bug where Kelly would repeat the voice-lines of the completed objectives when entering a session.

Fixed a bug where players' markers would remain on the map after leaving the online session.

Fixed some multiplayer connection issues.

Fixed some multiplayer crashes.

Visual improvements in RoadCraft

Improved shadow quality in Ultra preset quality.

Fixed tree rendering disappearance when zooming out in Eagle Mode.

Fixed some issues causing jerky LOD transitions.

Fixed some issues causing object shadow flickering.

Fixed some issues causing flickering and unstable water reflections.

Fixed problems when exiting Phantom Mode state.

Fixed sand particles during a sandstorm moving at a high speed.

Fixed collisions with the "Vasily" ship arriving in the cutscene in Aftermath.

Sound

Some of the sounds of interaction with physical objects have been improved.

Fixed some issues causing the terrain digging sound to sometimes disappear.

Fixed some issues causing random vehicle audio dropouts during gameplay.

Steam Deck performance improvements in RoadCraft

Minor performance improvements.

Fixed an issue where the Keyboard doesn't automatically appear in the company creation screen.

Steering wheels

Fixed a bug with the Steering wheel type and preset values not properly saving.

