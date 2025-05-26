7 beginner tips to get started with RoadCraft

RoadCraft has become a popular game on Steam ever since it was released on May 20, 2024. In just a few days, it has amassed more than 30,000+ concurrent active players, which is pretty neat for an indie single-player game. As such, with so many new players interested in trying it out, it’s obvious that the title’s realistic driving and disaster-management mechanisms will initially confuse fans.

As such, here are seven beginner tips for new RoadCraft players to help you understand the mechanics of this game and have more fun playing it.

7 RoadCraft beginner tips you must know about

1) Drive slowly and carefully

Drive slowly and carefully (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The roads in RoadCraft have a lot of potholes on the ground that can make driving a hassle since wheels will often get stuck in them. Moreover, since the terrain is rocky and uneven with occasional flooded areas, driving can be annoying and excruciatingly challenging at times, testing your patience.

As such, one of the most integral aspects of this game is to take things slowly. It’s important to do so since there is a high chance that you will be overturning vehicles and getting stuck in muddy areas a lot at the beginning. This is why taking a slow and methodical approach to driving and completing objectives is very important.

2) Plan your routes

Plot your routes beforehand (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Whenever you are trying to complete an objective, know that planning your routes is crucial in navigating your goals faster. Since you have various disaster management objectives like removing debris, reconstructing damaged roads and bridges, recycling debris, and more, mapping your route through the terrain should be your priority when transportation is involved.

As such, you should open the Infrastructure tab and plot a route with fewer traversals and terrain hazards to help you complete objectives quicker.

3) Always strap your cargo

Don't forget to strap your cargo (Image via Focus Entertainment)

In RoadCraft, you will be transporting a lot of cargo like broken vehicles, debris, and more. However, the rocky disaster-struck terrain can make it challenging to transport them since they have a chance of falling down of your vehicle due to uneven terrain and challenging driving conditions.

As such, whenever you are moving around cargo in your vehicle, it’s always a good idea to strap it down so that it doesn’t fall off. You can do so through the Vehicle options menu.

4) Drive forward with sand

Drive forward while pouring sand (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Whenever you are building new roads to make traversal easier, you will most likely be using the Dumptruck to pour sand. This vehicle dumps the sand from behind, which needs to be driven over to make it even.

However, players are most likely to make the mistake of driving backwards while pouring sand to make it quicker. This isn’t an effective method since your truck will often get stuck on the pile of sand. Therefore, it’s better to pour the sand on the road, followed by driving your truck forwards over it to make it smooth and even.

5) Use the Dozer to free your vehicles

Use the Dozer (Image via Focus Entertainment)

You are bound to get stuck on potholes in the road or on waterbodies many times while playing this game. If it’s a smaller vehicle, you can easily use the Dozer to free it. All you must do is push the stuck car from behind using the Dozer to get it out of the mud.

6) Switch the Dozer’s Grader Mode to Marching while reversing

Know the Grader Modes (Image via Focus Entertainment)

When playing RoadCraft, you will be using the Dozer a lot for flattening sand while creating roads. Since you need to drive backwards and forwards a lot, you might realize that it seems more challenging to reverse drive when using the Dozer’s Sand Flattening Grader Mode.

To alleviate this situation, use the vehicle’s Marching Grader Mode while reverse driving. Doing so will make it a lot easier to navigate over the sand.

7) Consistently maintain and buy vehicles

Always buy and upgrade vehicles (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Since you will be buying many vehicles throughout the campaign to complete various objectives, you must not forget to maintain them. Maintaining them from your garage is essential to keep them running efficiently. More often than not, it’s essential to upgrade them to unlock new and more effective ways to complete specific objectives.

We recommend buying the Mule T1 as soon as possible to make loading and transporting cargo considerably easier.

