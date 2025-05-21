RoadCraft: How to make routes

Constructing routes in RoadCraft can be both frustrating and exciting. These are waypoints from which your non-drivable vehicles reach the base. As you progress through the game, there will come a time when you are asked to build routes to deliver essential items to the base. If your vehicle gets stuck on an obstacle, the route will be marked as a failed route, and you will have to create it again.

This article guides you on plotting successful routes in this title.

Connect two points to plot routes in RoadCraft

You can start the process by opening the map and clicking on the objective area, which is a warehouse or factory marked in a yellow circle. Next, click on the base point from which the supply will be coming. You can select areas near the plant, and a white point will appear, which indicates where you need to click. If you have done this correctly, you will be prompted by the game to start plotting the route.

Select the two points to start making waypoints for the vehicles (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube@Philminator)

Scout the road before making paths

Now comes the most challenging part. Before plotting the route, you must check the road for obstacles like trees, bumpy roads, stones, or anything that could eventually hinder your non-driveable vehicles from progressing. The best you can do is open the map and scout the roads carefully to avoid risky paths.

Vehicle obstructed on a bumpy road (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube@Philminator)

Start making waypoints to create paths

After choosing an obstacle-free path, click on the white dot and start making waypoints. Draw connecting lines that lead to your base from the factory. To check if the road is successfully constructed, select the dispatch vehicle option. If the vehicles pass smoothly without any issues, you have achieved success.

Start creating waypoints and link to the factory (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube@Philminator)

However, if any get stuck at any point, make sure to resolve the issue. You also have the option to change routes or clear them if you aren't satisfied with the ones you have created.

