Is RoadCraft cross-platform?

RoadCraft is a brand-new simulation sandbox game developed by Saber Interactive. It launched on May 20, 2025, and is available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Yes, RoadCraft supports cross-platform multiplayer gameplay. However, cross-play is only available between platforms of the same variation, meaning players on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam and Epic Games) can play together.
A brief overview of RoadCraft
In RoadCraft, you are the owner of a construction company specializing in restoring sites destroyed by natural disasters. You can own your personal equipment, upgrade it, and help rebuild roads, bridges, and more that have been damaged to various extents.
According to the official website, the game will feature cross-platform gameplay, allowing players of multiple platforms to “craft” together. However, cross-play will be functional only for platforms of the same variation, meaning it will work on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Steam and Epic Games on PC.
Moreover, the game also allows co-op gameplay of upto four players in a single lobby. This makes it even more exciting as you can join your friends from any desired platform and spend some quality building time.
That covers everything you need to know about this new heavy machinery simulation and its cross-platform availability. This is a fun and entertaining simulation game that you can enjoy with friends.
