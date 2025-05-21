RoadCraft: Rebuild Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

If you are looking for a good construction and building simulator, RoadCraft can be a great pick for you. The game is available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, the game is available in two different editions to choose from: The Standard Edition and the Rebuild Edition. But what does each edition offer — and which one is the right fit for you?

Below is everything that is offered in the Rebuild Edition of RoadCraft.

RoadCraft: Content and pricing explored

Rebuild Edition is priced at $49.99 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

While the Standard Edition of RoadCraft offers only the base game and is priced at $39.99, the Rebuild Edition of the game is priced at $49.99. The included content in this edition is mentioned below:

Base Game

2 New Maps

New Contracts

New Activities

New Vehicles

Invictus Type A (Vehicle)

Moreover, if you have pre-ordered the game, you will also receive:

Aramatsu Bowhead 30T

The Rebuild Edition can be purchased via Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store. This is how you can do so:

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed.

Once installed, boot up the game and start playing.

Xbox Game Store:

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game.

PlayStation Store:

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the installation is complete.

Is the RoadCraft Rebuild Edition worth getting?

The Rebuild Edition comes with some pretty exciting bonuses, including extra playable content like additional maps and vehicles. This is precisely why the Rebuild Edition can be a great pick for those who are into simulation titles. As there is no strict storyline to follow, games like these can be played for infinite hours. The additional $10 is worth spending on such a game.

However, if you are new to simulation titles or will be trying games of this genre for the first time, you will be better off with the Standard Edition only.

