How to find the generator in RoadCraft: Location and uses explained

After completing the initial objectives, you will be tasked with finding and recovering a generator in RoadCraft. This mission is simple, exciting, and packed with some cool tasks. Thankfully, the location and distance to the objective will be marked on the screen. You will find it in the Abandoned Facility area on the southern part of the map, and you can choose any vehicle to complete this mission.
We will guide you on finding the generator location in RoadCraft.
How to find and recover the generator in RoadCraft
Visit the Abandoned Facility area as mentioned in the objective. The location is 900 meters away from your previous objective region. This may take a while to reach, depending on your vehicle.
As you enter the search area marked with a yellow border and reach the construction site, use the object scanner to locate the Generator. It is located on the second floor of a semi-constructed building, and you need to make your way there to retrieve it.
How to reach the top of the construction building
While exploring the construction building, you will come across a stair-like structure made of metal rods. There, you will also be notified about the Interactive Environment. These include structures that can be pushed, pulled, knocked, or even hooked with a winch. You can look for yellow markings to spot them. There are four such structures that you need to push to reach the objective area.
Drive through the stairs and you will spot the first wooden ramp (an interactive environment). Push this ramp to create a path for you to reach the second floor of the building. Then, continue driving until you find a similar wooden ramp to push, which will connect you to the next section on the second floor. However, there will be a gap that must be bridged by pushing a third ramp into place.
You will find the third ramp on the third floor of the building. To reach there, take the stairs next to the second-floor wooden structure. Once you have completed this, make your way to the second floor and drive through the path you created, and eventually, you will find the generator.
Retrieving the generator
After you spot the generator, place your vehicle with its rear facing the machine and aim the winch at the top of it. Once attached, pull the winch and drive towards the marked objective area, which is 90 meters from the building. Follow the left path to find the last ramp to push that will lead you to the ground level. From there, drive straight to complete your objective.
