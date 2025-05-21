How to find the generator in RoadCraft: Location and uses explained

After completing the initial objectives, you will be tasked with finding and recovering a generator in RoadCraft. This mission is simple, exciting, and packed with some cool tasks. Thankfully, the location and distance to the objective will be marked on the screen. You will find it in the Abandoned Facility area on the southern part of the map, and you can choose any vehicle to complete this mission.

Ad

We will guide you on finding the generator location in RoadCraft.

How to find and recover the generator in RoadCraft

Visit the Abandoned Facility area as mentioned in the objective. The location is 900 meters away from your previous objective region. This may take a while to reach, depending on your vehicle.

Visit the Abandoned Facility area (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube/@GameRiot)

As you enter the search area marked with a yellow border and reach the construction site, use the object scanner to locate the Generator. It is located on the second floor of a semi-constructed building, and you need to make your way there to retrieve it.

Ad

Trending

Read more: RoadCraft: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

How to reach the top of the construction building

While exploring the construction building, you will come across a stair-like structure made of metal rods. There, you will also be notified about the Interactive Environment. These include structures that can be pushed, pulled, knocked, or even hooked with a winch. You can look for yellow markings to spot them. There are four such structures that you need to push to reach the objective area.

Ad

Push the wooden structure to create a bridge (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube/@GameRiot)

Drive through the stairs and you will spot the first wooden ramp (an interactive environment). Push this ramp to create a path for you to reach the second floor of the building. Then, continue driving until you find a similar wooden ramp to push, which will connect you to the next section on the second floor. However, there will be a gap that must be bridged by pushing a third ramp into place.

Ad

Drive straight to reach the objective area (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube/@GameRiot)

Check out: Is RoadCraft cross-platform?

Ad

You will find the third ramp on the third floor of the building. To reach there, take the stairs next to the second-floor wooden structure. Once you have completed this, make your way to the second floor and drive through the path you created, and eventually, you will find the generator.

Retrieving the generator

A screenshot of retrieving the generator (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube/@GameRiot)

After you spot the generator, place your vehicle with its rear facing the machine and aim the winch at the top of it. Once attached, pull the winch and drive towards the marked objective area, which is 90 meters from the building. Follow the left path to find the last ramp to push that will lead you to the ground level. From there, drive straight to complete your objective.

Ad

Check out the links below for more such gaming guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.