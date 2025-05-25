While playing RoadCraft, you often need to refill sand and fix damaged roads. This becomes essential when completing various objectives where you need to create a waypoint but are obstructed by damaged roads. Sand helps you to fix such roads and carry out your mission successfully.

There are various Sand Quarry points on every map (except for the first one) in the title, where you can get plenty of sand to refill your stock.

This article guides you on how to refill sand in RoadCraft.

How to refill sand in RoadCraft

Before trying to refill sand, you must acquire a sand-carrying vehicle like a dump truck. Once you have such a vehicle, visit a Sand Quarry area (available on every map except Precipice).

Visit the Sand Quarry locations to refill sand into the truck (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube@1UPTips).

As you reach there, open your map and click on the "Sand Quarries" button. This will highlight the areas where you can refill sand into your vehicle. In this title, there is a dedicated button for sand refilling. Here are the buttons for all platforms:

PlayStation: Press D-Pad Down

Press D-Pad Down Xbox: Press D-Pad Down

Press D-Pad Down PC: Press the G key

Pressing this will automatically refill your vehicle's container with sand within seconds.

How to repair roads using sand in RoadCraft

You can repair uneven or muddy roads by laying sand on them. To do this, you will need a bulldozer, which you can get from your garage. After loading up your sand carrier with sand, drive onto a road you think is a bit risky.

Position the back of your sand-carrying truck over the road and open its tipper to unload the sand. Control the tipper to properly lay the sand on the affected areas. Here are the buttons for the tipper on different platforms:

Unload sand by controlling the tipper (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube@1UPTips)

PlayStation/Xbox: Press X (opens the tipper), Press Square (closes the tipper), use L1 to control the tipping angle.

Press X (opens the tipper), Press Square (closes the tipper), use L1 to control the tipping angle. PC: Press 1 to open the tipper, Press 2 to close the tipper, and left click on the mouse to control the tipping angle.

This process is straightforward and won’t take much time to fill the sand in properly. Once you have laid the sand, switch to the bulldozer and select Grader Mode: Sand Flattening. Visit the designated area and control the Grader Mode to flatten the sand properly onto the road.

Use a bulldozer to flatten the sand (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube@1UPTips)

This task can be a bit tricky and requires some skill. That said, being able to do this properly will help you progress with various objectives by allowing your supply vehicles to traverse roads more easily.

