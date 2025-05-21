RoadCraft: How to join a co-op session with friends

The most exciting feature of RoadCraft is being able to team up with friends in an epic co-op session. While solo play is enjoyable, playing co-op is even more exciting, with twice the chaos. There are multiple missions and side quests that you can complete faster with the help of your squad.
However, each player must have their own copy of the game. Joining a co-op session can be slightly tricky, too, as you must find or create an invite code.
This guide explains how to join a co-op session with friends.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to enter a co-op session with friends in RoadCraft
The game features multiple main quests and side missions that can be completed quickly with friends. From racing through muddy roads to working together on a mission, co-op sessions can be exciting.
Read more: RoadCraft: Release date, platforms, and system requirements
There are two ways to begin a co-op session: by hosting or joining an existing game. To host, start the game after selecting the map and your preferred vehicle. Once done, follow the steps below:
- Press escape to access the Multiplayer option.
- Go to Multiplayer and select the number of players you want in your session.
- Go to the permission tab and allow all.
- Once done, click on “Start Session.”
Check out: Is RoadCraft cross-platform?
After this, an invite code will be generated for your friends. To enter the code, they must navigate to the "Join Game" option from the main menu. From there, they must select a save slot, which will redirect them to the main game, after which the in-game company name must be input.
Then, an option to choose a vehicle and its color will appear. Once completed, there will be an “Enter invite code” option. All they need to do is enter the code, and they will spawn on your map with the vehicle.
Check out the links below for more such gaming guides and news:
- How to find the generator: Location and uses explained
- Complete list of achievements and trophies
- RoadCraft: Rebuild Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?
- RoadCraft: How to make routes
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.