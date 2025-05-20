All available vehicles in Roadcraft

Roadcraft isn’t just about fixing roads or cleaning up disaster zones, with players compelled to master the machines that make it all possible. With a long lineup of specialized vehicles, each designed for different roles like scouting, logging, construction, and cargo hauling, Roadcraft gives you full control over the rebuild.
Here's a complete breakdown of every vehicle type in the game.
All Roadcraft vehicle types
Scout vehicles
These are the first vehicles you use on any map. Scouts are light, fast, and ideal for route planning.
Special Equipment vehicles
These are job-specific machines used for repairing infrastructure or transporting heavy equipment.
Road Works vehicles
Vital for road-building, each of these plays a different role: dump trucks lay sand, dozers level the terrain, pavers add asphalt, and rollers smooth it all out.
Cargo vehicles
Perfect for long hauls, cargo trucks are essential for transporting materials and recyclables. Some have cranes for roadside pickups, while others move logs.
Logging vehicles
Used for clearing forest areas, these machines cut down trees and mulch leftover stumps or branches to open new paths.
Crane vehicles
Used to lift and move heavy debris. Some are mobile, while others are fixed to maps and unlocked through exploration.
Roadcraft offers a deep and satisfying sandbox for fans of simulation games, and the vehicle roster is a big part of that. Each machine plays a crucial role in completing objectives, whether it’s scouting danger, building roads, or hauling supplies.
