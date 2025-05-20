All available vehicles in Roadcraft

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified May 20, 2025 23:31 GMT
Roadcraft released for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on May 20, 2025 (Image via Focus Entertainment)
Roadcraft released for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on May 20, 2025 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Roadcraft isn’t just about fixing roads or cleaning up disaster zones, with players compelled to master the machines that make it all possible. With a long lineup of specialized vehicles, each designed for different roles like scouting, logging, construction, and cargo hauling, Roadcraft gives you full control over the rebuild.

Here's a complete breakdown of every vehicle type in the game.

All Roadcraft vehicle types

Understanding your vehicle options is the key to success(Image via Focus Entertainment)
Understanding your vehicle options is the key to success(Image via Focus Entertainment)

Scout vehicles

These are the first vehicles you use on any map. Scouts are light, fast, and ideal for route planning.

Vehicle NameType
Armiger Thunder IVScout
Minuteman K350Scout
Invictus Type AScout
Armiger Thunder SAR0Scout
Minuteman K350 RescueScout
Tuz 119 ‘Lynx’ ATV
Tuz 303 ‘Karelian’ ATV
Don 72 ‘Malamute’ Scout
Special Equipment vehicles

These are job-specific machines used for repairing infrastructure or transporting heavy equipment.

Vehicle NameType
Vostok Tk-53 ‘Krot’Cable Layer
Step 39331 ‘Pike’Light Equipment Transporter
Zikz 605EHeavy Equipment Transporter
Warden Kochevnik ATV
Wayfarer ST7050 Semi Truck
Road Works vehicles

Vital for road-building, each of these plays a different role: dump trucks lay sand, dozers level the terrain, pavers add asphalt, and rollers smooth it all out.

Vehicle NameType
DS 135A ‘Bunker’Asphalt Paver
Aramatsu Bowhead 30THeavy Dump Truck
Kronenwerk L-34Dozer
Baikal 65-206Dump Truck
EPEC LT 200Road Works Vehicle
Vostok ATM-53 PioneerDozer
Arling Roadworks 120 SpeciAsphalt Paver
Arling Roadworks 750R Road Works Vehicle
Tayga 6455B Dump Truck
DS 55K ‘Katok’ Asphalt Roller
Cargo vehicles

Perfect for long hauls, cargo trucks are essential for transporting materials and recyclables. Some have cranes for roadside pickups, while others move logs.

Vehicle NameType
Voron 3327Cargo Truck
Mule T1Cargo Truck
Azov 43-17 DLCargo Truck
MTK Proseka 200 Cargo Truck
Greenway 740 Cross Log Forwarder
Kronenwerk L-34 Tractor
Logging vehicles

Used for clearing forest areas, these machines cut down trees and mulch leftover stumps or branches to open new paths.

Vehicle NameType
MTK MD-76Tree Harvester
Aramatsu Crayfish Tree Harvester
MTK 100M Stump Mulcher
Aramatsu Kite 3 Stump Mulcher
Crane vehicles

Used to lift and move heavy debris. Some are mobile, while others are fixed to maps and unlocked through exploration.

Vehicle NameType
Vostok ETV-89Crane
EPEC HWC-945Crane
Zik 612C Mobile Crane
Baikal 59-16 Mobile Crane
EPEC TC-305 Tracked Heavy Crane
Roadcraft offers a deep and satisfying sandbox for fans of simulation games, and the vehicle roster is a big part of that. Each machine plays a crucial role in completing objectives, whether it’s scouting danger, building roads, or hauling supplies.

