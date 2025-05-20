All available vehicles in Roadcraft

Roadcraft isn’t just about fixing roads or cleaning up disaster zones, with players compelled to master the machines that make it all possible. With a long lineup of specialized vehicles, each designed for different roles like scouting, logging, construction, and cargo hauling, Roadcraft gives you full control over the rebuild.

Here's a complete breakdown of every vehicle type in the game.

All Roadcraft vehicle types

Understanding your vehicle options is the key to success(Image via Focus Entertainment)

Scout vehicles

These are the first vehicles you use on any map. Scouts are light, fast, and ideal for route planning.

Vehicle Name Type Armiger Thunder IV Scout Minuteman K350 Scout Invictus Type A Scout Armiger Thunder SAR0 Scout Minuteman K350 Rescue Scout Tuz 119 ‘Lynx’ ATV Tuz 303 ‘Karelian’ ATV Don 72 ‘Malamute’ Scout

Special Equipment vehicles

These are job-specific machines used for repairing infrastructure or transporting heavy equipment.

Vehicle Name Type Vostok Tk-53 ‘Krot’ Cable Layer Step 39331 ‘Pike’ Light Equipment Transporter Zikz 605E Heavy Equipment Transporter Warden Kochevnik ATV Wayfarer ST7050 Semi Truck

Road Works vehicles

Vital for road-building, each of these plays a different role: dump trucks lay sand, dozers level the terrain, pavers add asphalt, and rollers smooth it all out.

Vehicle Name Type DS 135A ‘Bunker’ Asphalt Paver Aramatsu Bowhead 30T Heavy Dump Truck Kronenwerk L-34 Dozer Baikal 65-206 Dump Truck EPEC LT 200 Road Works Vehicle Vostok ATM-53 Pioneer Dozer Arling Roadworks 120 Speci Asphalt Paver Arling Roadworks 750R Road Works Vehicle Tayga 6455B Dump Truck DS 55K ‘Katok’ Asphalt Roller

Cargo vehicles

Perfect for long hauls, cargo trucks are essential for transporting materials and recyclables. Some have cranes for roadside pickups, while others move logs.

Vehicle Name Type Voron 3327 Cargo Truck Mule T1 Cargo Truck Azov 43-17 DL Cargo Truck MTK Proseka 200 Cargo Truck Greenway 740 Cross Log Forwarder Kronenwerk L-34 Tractor

Logging vehicles

Used for clearing forest areas, these machines cut down trees and mulch leftover stumps or branches to open new paths.

Vehicle Name Type MTK MD-76 Tree Harvester Aramatsu Crayfish Tree Harvester MTK 100M Stump Mulcher Aramatsu Kite 3 Stump Mulcher

Crane vehicles

Used to lift and move heavy debris. Some are mobile, while others are fixed to maps and unlocked through exploration.

Vehicle Name Type Vostok ETV-89 Crane EPEC HWC-945 Crane Zik 612C Mobile Crane Baikal 59-16 Mobile Crane EPEC TC-305 Tracked Heavy Crane

Roadcraft offers a deep and satisfying sandbox for fans of simulation games, and the vehicle roster is a big part of that. Each machine plays a crucial role in completing objectives, whether it’s scouting danger, building roads, or hauling supplies.

