RoadCraft: How to activate Sand Quarry

Those trying to complete objectives may want to learn how to activate a Sand Quarry in RoadCraft, a new driving simulation and building game by Saber Interactive (the makers of Snowrunner and Mudrunner). Your goal in RoadCraft is to use your machinery to develop regions impacted by natural disasters. Considering it's a simulation title, you'll need to deal with numerous realistic obstacles to achieve this feat.

Building roads and bridges is one of the many objectives provided to you in the game, and you'll require sand to achieve it. That is where the quarry (an open pit from which you can pull out sand) comes into play. However, many users have faced difficulty in starting it due to the process for the same not being communicated properly in-game.

This article guides you on how to extract construction materials from the site.

How to activate Sand Quarry in RoadCraft

Put the crosshair on the prompt as seen in the image (Image via Focus Entertainment || YouTube/@Simudad)

You can activate the pit through the map menu. The screen will have a fixed circular cursor in the center. To start a quarry, you'll need to select its icon first. Put the cursor on the same to do so. You must be precise, as the command will only appear when the crosshair is on the icon. A text will appear saying "[keybind] Activate Quarry." Press the button shown there and you'll get another command prompt. It will be titled "[keybind] (3 Fuel Points) to Activate."

Now this is the important part. You need to put the cursor on the command prompt itself and then hold down the shown keybind to activate the Sand Quarry.

Reasons why the Sand Quarry won't activate

Even after following the above steps, some circumstances might stop the site from being activated.

Low fuel

The quarry might be low on fuel even if you've refilled it recently. Check the tank and make sure it is full.

The mission hasn't progressed enough to allow the Sand Quarry's use

Some sites will only be activated during specific sections of a quest. In other words, if you didn't trigger the appropriate checkpoint, you won't be able to use areas like a Sand Quarry.

How to check if the pit is activated

Once you've kept the keybind button pressed for a bit, a "Quarry activated" prompt will appear at the top of the map screen. You'll also hear a distinct sound and see the dust begin to rise. These signals mean that the site is now online.

