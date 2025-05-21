RoadCraft stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

RoadCraft is a fun little construction simulation title that has been receiving a good amount of traction lately. However, some major performance issues might make the game unplayable. These include black screen issue, stuck on loading screen error, stuttering while playing, or even crashing at times.

We've listed the possible reasons that might lead to dips in performance while playing RoadCraft as well as some potential fixes that can help you solve these issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Focus Entertainment rolls out official patches.

Potential solutions for performance issues with RoadCraft on PC

1) Update your GPU drivers

Updating your GPU drivers can fix performance issues (Image via Focus Entertainment)

If you are running outdated GPU drivers with even the most powerful graphics card available in the market, you might still experience frame drops and other performance issues. This can be simply fixed by downloading and installing the latest GPU drivers though. Follow these steps to do this:

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.

on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now .

. Once complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

2) Run the game as an administrator

If you don't have enough resources allocated to the game's .exe file, it can also lead to sudden crashes and dips in performance. To fix this, try running the game as an administrator.

Right-click on RoadCraft.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

3) Verify the game files

If your game files are corrupted by any means, it can also be a reason behind you facing issues while playing RoadCraft. This is a common issue that can occur while downloading games. However, it can be simply fixed via Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on RoadCraft and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

