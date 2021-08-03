Roblox codes for Ninja Legends 1 + 2 (August 2021)

Ninja Legends 1 + 2 are two of the most popular ninja-themed games on Roblox.
Many Roblox players still find themselves in the first and second versions of Ninja Legends. Both editions are incredible, allowing players to act out their ninja fantasies on the platform.
With nearly every Roblox game, Ninja Legends 1 + 2 come with some great codes to redeem. They provide players with training, Chi, Shards, and Coins. All of these are vital for success in the games.
Codes for Ninja Legends 1 + 2 in Roblox (August 2021)
Ninja Legends 1
- legends700m: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- roboninja15: Use this code to get 15 mins Auto Train
- chaosblade1000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- darkelements2000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- secretcrystal1000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- elementmaster750: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- epictrain15: Use this code to get 15 mins Auto Train
- dragonlegend750: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- dojomasters500: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- skymaster750: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- ultrasecrets10k: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- soulninja1000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- skyblades10k: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- silentshadows1000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- epicelements500: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- zenmaster500: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- omegasecrets5000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi
- christmasninja500: Use this code to Redeem 500 Gems for FREE
- innerpeace5k: Use this code to get a lot of Chi New
Ninja Legends 2
- bossbattle300: 300 Shards
- epictower350: 350 Coins
- epicturrets450: 300 Shards
- Firstplanet250: 250 Shards
- newgame500: 500 Shards
- powers500: 500 Shards
- shurikencity500: 750 Coins
- treeninja400: 400 Coins
- waterfall500: 500 Shards
These are all of the working codes for Ninja Legends 1 + 2 in Roblox as of August 2021. To redeem, login to either Roblox game and click on the Twitter icon on the side of the screen.
This is where you will input the codes. Type them in or copy and paste. Press the giant Enter button, and the code will be redeemed. If it is not expired, the subsequent reward will be given to you in-game.