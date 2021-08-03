Roblox codes for Ninja Legends 1 + 2 (August 2021)

Ninja Legends 1 + 2 are two of the most popular ninja-themed games on Roblox.

Many Roblox players still find themselves in the first and second versions of Ninja Legends. Both editions are incredible, allowing players to act out their ninja fantasies on the platform.

With nearly every Roblox game, Ninja Legends 1 + 2 come with some great codes to redeem. They provide players with training, Chi, Shards, and Coins. All of these are vital for success in the games.

Codes for Ninja Legends 1 + 2 in Roblox (August 2021)

Ninja Legends 1

legends700m: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi roboninja15: Use this code to get 15 mins Auto Train

Use this code to get 15 mins Auto Train chaosblade1000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi darkelements2000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi secretcrystal1000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi elementmaster750: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi epictrain15: Use this code to get 15 mins Auto Train

Use this code to get 15 mins Auto Train dragonlegend750: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi dojomasters500: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi skymaster750: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi ultrasecrets10k: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi soulninja1000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi skyblades10k: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi silentshadows1000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi epicelements500: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi zenmaster500: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi omegasecrets5000: Use this code to get a lot of Chi

Use this code to get a lot of Chi christmasninja500: Use this code to Redeem 500 Gems for FREE

Use this code to Redeem 500 Gems for FREE innerpeace5k: Use this code to get a lot of Chi New

Ninja Legends 2

bossbattle300 : 300 Shards

: 300 Shards epictower350 : 350 Coins

: 350 Coins epicturrets450 : 300 Shards

: 300 Shards Firstplanet250 : 250 Shards

: 250 Shards newgame500 : 500 Shards

: 500 Shards powers500 : 500 Shards

: 500 Shards shurikencity500 : 750 Coins

: 750 Coins treeninja400 : 400 Coins

: 400 Coins waterfall500: 500 Shards

These are all of the working codes for Ninja Legends 1 + 2 in Roblox as of August 2021. To redeem, login to either Roblox game and click on the Twitter icon on the side of the screen.

This is where you will input the codes. Type them in or copy and paste. Press the giant Enter button, and the code will be redeemed. If it is not expired, the subsequent reward will be given to you in-game.

