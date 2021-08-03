Roblox codes for Treasure Hunt Simulator (August 2021)

Roblox Treasure Hunt Simulator is exactly what you think it is, giving players the chance to hunt for treasure in-game.
Roblox players can search, dig and find some of the best buried treasure around in Treasure Hunt Simulator. With over 454 million visits, this is an extremely popular game on the platform.
Digging up coins is the number one way to upgrade one's shovel and backpack, get pets and more. Of course, with most Roblox games, some of these can be achieved with codes.
Codes for Treasure Hunt Simulator in Roblox (August 2021)
- dino: Redeem this code to get 100 Coins
- magma: Redeem this code to get 10 Crates
- Godly: Redeem this code to get 5 Crates
- medieval: Redeem this code to get 1 Crate & 1 Rebirth
- volcano: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems
- v2update: Redeem this code to get 500 Coins
- freerubies: Redeem this code to get 500 Gems
- heart: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems
- jailcity: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems
- intel: Redeem this code to get 100 Coins
- Finally: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 100 Gems
- 200million: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 200 Gems
- 400klikes: Redeem this code to get 500 Gems
- Launch: Redeem this code to get 3,000 Gems
- Martian: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 300 Gems
- Moon: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 500 Gems
Evidently, there are plenty of active codes in Roblox Treasure Hunt Simulator. These will give the player crates, rebirth, gems and coins. All of those are vital resources in the game.
To input these codes, open the game in Roblox. There is a green shop button on the left side of the screen. Click on that and select Shop. This will open a text box where one can input codes.
In that text box, type in the code or copy and paste it. There is a claim button underneath it that can be clicked once the code has been added. This will redeem it and provide the player with the subsequent reward.