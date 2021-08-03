Roblox codes for Treasure Hunt Simulator (August 2021)

Roblox Treasure Hunt Simulator is exactly what you think it is, giving players the chance to hunt for treasure in-game.

Roblox players can search, dig and find some of the best buried treasure around in Treasure Hunt Simulator. With over 454 million visits, this is an extremely popular game on the platform.

Digging up coins is the number one way to upgrade one's shovel and backpack, get pets and more. Of course, with most Roblox games, some of these can be achieved with codes.

Codes for Treasure Hunt Simulator in Roblox (August 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

dino: Redeem this code to get 100 Coins

Redeem this code to get 100 Coins magma: Redeem this code to get 10 Crates

Redeem this code to get 10 Crates Godly: Redeem this code to get 5 Crates

Redeem this code to get 5 Crates medieval: Redeem this code to get 1 Crate & 1 Rebirth

Redeem this code to get 1 Crate & 1 Rebirth volcano: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems

Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems v2update: Redeem this code to get 500 Coins

Redeem this code to get 500 Coins freerubies: Redeem this code to get 500 Gems

Redeem this code to get 500 Gems heart: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems

Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems jailcity: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems

Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems intel: Redeem this code to get 100 Coins

Redeem this code to get 100 Coins Finally: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 100 Gems

Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 100 Gems 200million: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 200 Gems

Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 200 Gems 400klikes: Redeem this code to get 500 Gems

Redeem this code to get 500 Gems Launch: Redeem this code to get 3,000 Gems

Redeem this code to get 3,000 Gems Martian: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 300 Gems

Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 300 Gems Moon: Redeem this code to get 1 Rebirth & 500 Gems

Evidently, there are plenty of active codes in Roblox Treasure Hunt Simulator. These will give the player crates, rebirth, gems and coins. All of those are vital resources in the game.

To input these codes, open the game in Roblox. There is a green shop button on the left side of the screen. Click on that and select Shop. This will open a text box where one can input codes.

In that text box, type in the code or copy and paste it. There is a claim button underneath it that can be clicked once the code has been added. This will redeem it and provide the player with the subsequent reward.

