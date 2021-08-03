Roblox codes for Weight Lifting Simulator (August 2021)

Roblox has loads of simulators for players to accomplish just about anything, including Weight Lifting.

The Weight Lifting Simulator puts Roblox players' endurance to the test. The goal is, to simply put it, lift weights. The more weights lifted, the stronger your character will become.

You will want to make gains and outlift some of the best weight lifters in this Roblox world. Doing that can be a bit of a challenge, but with some Weight Lifting Simulator codes, you will start off on the right foot.

Weight Lifting Simulator codes for Roblox in August 2021

Image via Roblox Corporation

There are some currently active codes as well as expired codes for Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator. The active ones are pretty vague on what they provide, but do give some in-game boosts to Roblox players.

Here are the currently active codes in August 2021:

260kbuff : Redeem this code for an in-game boost

: Redeem this code for an in-game boost 250biceps : Redeem this code for an n-game boost

: Redeem this code for an n-game boost secretpet21: Redeem this code for the Mr. Buff pet

As you can see, in-game boosts are redeemable as well as a pet. Pets are some of the most popular aspects of Roblox games. Even Weight Lifting Simulator lets you walk around with your very own pet.

To redeem these codes, make sure you copy and paste them as is. They are case sensitive, so typing them out and putting an accidental capital letter will leave you confused, as they won't work.

Launch Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator. To the right side of your screen, there will be a Twitter icon. Click on that blue button and a new window will appear where you can enter codes.

Enter the the code of your choice and select the confirm button. This will add that reward to your character. For those interested in the codes that work no longer, here are the expired ones:

thxfor30k: Redeem this code for 500 Strength and 100 Gems

Redeem this code for 500 Strength and 100 Gems 20klifters: Redeem this code for an in-game boost

Redeem this code for an in-game boost 5kbuff: Redeem this code for 300 Strength and 80 Gems

Redeem this code for 300 Strength and 80 Gems 1stone: Redeem this code for 75 Strength and 10 Gems

Edited by Nikhil Vinod