Roblox Grow Old Simulator codes (August 2021)

Roblox Grow Old Simulator has players living life from the very beginning to its end.

It is truly just a life simulator. Roblox Grow Old Simulator starts players off as an infant and they live their life until old age. There are plenty of things for them to do in the meantime rather than just wait for their hair to turn gray, though.

Players can collect toys, upgrade their living situation, obtain pets and explore the world in Roblox Grow Old Simulator. That is a long life - which can be assisted with promo codes.

Codes for Roblox Grow Old Simulator (August 2021)

A decorated character of old age in Grow Old Simulator (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are a few active codes for Roblox Grow Old Simulator as of August 2021. RIght now, there are no expired codes, so every single one released for the game is usable.

The active codes are:

release: Redeem the code to earn 150 coins

Redeem the code to earn 150 coins DOUBLEXP: Redeem the code to earn 30 minutes of double XP

Redeem the code to earn 30 minutes of double XP FreeRaceSpin: Redeem the code to earn a free race spin

XP is how one grows old in Roblox Grow Old Simulator. Earning 30 minutes of double XP can help players reach the age goal that they want to accomplish with that promotional code.

Coins are used to purchase many of the in-game items and cosmetics. Gaining 150 of them will allow players to dress up their character, upgrade their character or obtain some great items to get started with.

The code redemption window in Grow Old Simulator (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Now players just need to redeem these codes. It is super easy and comparable to many other Roblox games. To input codes in Grow Old Simulator, players will first need to log in to the game.

Look to the left side of the screen and there will be a button with the Twitter logo on it. Click on it to open a new window that will have a text box on it. That text box is where the codes need to be entered.

Copy and paste the codes there. Remember, they are case sensitive, so put them in exactly as they are listed above. After hitting the Enter button, players will receive the respective reward.

Edited by Sabine Algur